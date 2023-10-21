Jazeela K.M Appointed as Captain of “Kerala Couture Maestros” for the Indian Fashion League at National Designer Awards 2023

New Delhi (India), October 20: The World Designing Forum is delighted to announce the appointment of Jazeela K.M as the Captain of the “Kerala Couture Maestros,” a team of 11 talented designers representing Kerala in the upcoming Indian Fashion League at the National Designer Awards 2023. This prestigious event will bring together 17 states, each showcasing their unique culture and heritage through exquisite designer garments.

About Jazeela K.M:

Personal Journey and Struggles:

Hailing from the culturally rich yet underserved region of Kasaragod in Kerala, Jazeela K.M embodies the spirit of resilience and determination. Her journey in the fashion world began amidst numerous obstacles, as she courageously navigated through the challenges of being a lady entrepreneur in a society that held deep-rooted stereotypes about women. She faced not only obstacles but also intolerance and violence, yet she persevered with unwavering dedication.

Key Milestones and Achievements:

Jazeela’s indomitable spirit and creative brilliance have led her to significant milestones in her career. In 2018, her brand was invited to participate in the Indian Fashion League, where Mollywood actress Isha Talwar graced their collection as the showstopper in the grand finale. This marked a turning point for her brand, gaining recognition far and wide.

The collaboration with magazines like Ritz, Vanitha, and Grihalakshmi further underscored her influence as they featured her work in their fashion pages.

Vision for Society:

Jazeela K.M’s journey reflects the complex fabric of our society, where both encouragement and discouragement coexist. Her message is clear – it is crucial to challenge stereotypes and promote a fair and accurate understanding of what women can achieve. She believes in the power of change and in women believing in themselves.

Message to Aspiring Entrepreneurs:

She encourages aspiring women entrepreneurs to follow their dreams with dedication and hard work. In her words, “We can find a lot of enthusiastic women entrepreneurs coming forward, and they can surely get a role in their society as achievers of their dreams if they have dedication and hard work.”

The World Designing Forum is honored to have Jazeela K.M as the Captain of the “Kerala Couture Maestros,” and we look forward to her exceptional leadership in showcasing Kerala’s cultural richness on a national platform.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor