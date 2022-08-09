Jazz Wahan Make-up Studio & Palette Luxury Unisex Salon gets a new address as they launch in the heart of South Delhi

Jazz Wahan and Shivanshi Chopra at the Launch

August 9: Jazz Wahan, a renowned name in the Make-up industry since decades, launched her Make-up Studio & Palette Luxury Salon in the heart of South Delhi i.e. Greater Kailash 2.

The Make-up studio and salon adorned with luxury interiors and Italian equipment of the brand Maletti has separate floor for the bridal makeup and beauty services. They have looked into finer details of making the experience absolutely amazing … like Music, lighting and scents which plays a huge part in creating an enjoyable atmosphere for their clients.

On the occasion Jazz Wahan said “As a beauty expert my emphasis will be to focus on extraordinary quality, where our customers will leave with an unforgettable experience while using our services. Some of the services that we have included our menu are full range of head to toe pampering, bridals to glam make-up and all kinds of hair and facial treatments “adds Jazz Wahan.

About Jazz Wahan

A renowned Make-up expert and an entrepreneur based out of Delhi, Her expertise lies in the range from Ultra HD bridal looks to Flawless Airbrush natural glam. She has mastered the techniques of highlighting and contouring. She is explicitly known for accentuating the best features of her clients and leaving a soft glow to reflect in all her makeup art.

