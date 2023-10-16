JBCN International School Expands its Footprint with the Inauguration of a New Campus in Mulund, Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: JBCN Education is proud to announce the launch of its fifth campus in the heart of north-eastern Mumbai, Mulund. The new state-of-the-art campus is designed keeping the learner at the centre and aims to provide EduCreative experiences empowering learners to become Changemakers. Spread across 20,000 sq. ft., the latest campus provides holistic learning experiences through transformative spaces such as Self Expression Zone, Discovery Zone, Sensory Zone, Physical Education Zone, Performing Arts Centre, Swimming pool, Playground, etc. Learners can create, engage, explore, discover and construct meaningful experiences via the various exploratory zones while making life connections. Each child learns uniquely, and the spaces cater to each learning style to develop a lifelong love for learning.

Mulund is a vibrant and bustling suburb gaining increasing attention for its unique blend of modernity and cultural richness. This upcoming locality is known for its picturesque landscapes, well-planned infrastructure, and thriving community, making it an ideal location for residents. With Mumbai being a large city, each area is a micro-market, and JBCN International School identified the strong and sustained need for quality education for this locality.

Having already established its presence with four successful campuses across Mumbai, JBCN Education's decision to launch the fifth campus is proof of its continuous pursuit of excellence and sharing of Educreative experiences that will shape future leaders. JBCN International School, Mulund, offers our learners an integrated, interdisciplinary curriculum with Cambridge Primary (CP) at the Primary school, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), Cambridge Lower Secondary programme (CLSP) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) at the Secondary school, and A Levels at the Higher Secondary level.

The Principal of JBCN International School, Mulund, Padma Negi has over 25 years of invaluable expertise and a deep understanding of the education landscape, creating an environment conducive to the holistic development of learners. Her leadership will be pivotal in nurturing a holistic learning environment that fosters academic excellence, personal growth and character development.

On the occasion of this significant achievement, Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education, states, "The inauguration of our new campus marks a significant milestone for our group of institutions. Transforming into a network of 5 international schools wouldn't be possible without the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team. Like its predecessors, this campus embodies our commitment to provide world-class education in an environment that nurtures curiosity, innovation, and global perspectives. Our dedication to providing progressive education, coupled with the trust of the parent and learner community, has enabled us to reach this momentous occasion. Our strong curriculum, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities will ensure that every learner who walks through our doors is prepared to excel in the 21st century."

JBCN Education has been a pioneering organisation in the field of education for over two decades. JBCN Education has a network of five International Schools across Borivali, Parel, Oshiwara, Chembur and Mulund in Mumbai that offer a range of curricula viz. the IB's (PYP & DP), CAIE (CP, IGCSE, A levels) & ICSE. With a strong base of over 5000 learners and 700 plus globally trained teachers, JBCN Education provides unparalleled education which serves as a cornerstone for lifelong learning.

Founded by Pinky Dalal, JBCN Education is powered by a dynamic team driven by a strong vision and incorporates cutting-edge educational practices embraced globally. Its Managing Directors, Kunal Dalal and Hemali Dalal have synergised their expertise and experience in school management, finance, banking, and marketing towards creating a premier group of educational institutions. These institutions aim to create a future legacy of learners who are Changemakers of tomorrow.

