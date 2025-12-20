JC Best Pain Oil Honoured as "Wellness Product of the Year" at Ayur Mahotsava 2025

VMPL

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], December 20: JC Best Pain Oil, a leading Ayurvedic wellness solution, has been proudly awarded the prestigious "Wellness Product of the Year" title by Ayur Vaidya, with the support of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, at the grand Ayur Mahotsava 2025, held on 12th December 2025 at Panchkula, Haryana.

The honour was presented by the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana, Shri Ashim Kumar Ghosh, recognizing JC Best Pain Oil's outstanding contribution to the field of natural pain relief and holistic healthcare. This award celebrates products that successfully blend traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern wellness needs, making effective and safe solutions accessible to the masses.

JC Best Pain Oil is a carefully formulated herbal pain-relief oil enriched with time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients known for their powerful anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and muscle-soothing properties. It provides fast, deep-penetrating, and long-lasting relief from joint pain, back pain, neck stiffness, arthritis discomfort, muscular fatigue, and sports-related injuries. Its non-sticky texture, pleasant aroma, and suitability for regular use have made it a preferred choice among consumers across India.

The brand's growing credibility is further strengthened by endorsements from eminent personalities. Bhajan Samrat Shri Anup Jalota, along with noted actors Girish Thapar and Lilliput, have endorsed JC Best Pain Oil, appreciating its effectiveness, purity, and strong Ayurvedic foundation. Their support has significantly enhanced the product's visibility and trust among diverse audiences.

Expressing gratitude on receiving the award, MD Arlak Biotech Mr Umesh Kalra stated that the recognition from Ayur Vaidya and the Ministry of AYUSH is a strong validation of their commitment to quality, research, and authentic Ayurvedic practices. The brand reaffirmed its vision to promote natural, side-effect-free wellness solutions and contribute to India's growing global leadership in Ayurveda.

This prestigious recognition at Ayur Mahotsava 2025 marks an important milestone for JC Best Pain Oil and reinforces its position as a trusted name in Ayurvedic pain management.

