JCPenney India Ranks 25th in India's Great Mid-size Workplaces

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: JCPenney India, a leading retail brand known for its commitment to excellence, is thrilled to announce that it has ranked 25th among the top 100 of India's Great Mid-size Workplaces™. This accolade comes as a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to fostering a supportive and inspiring work environment for its associates.

The India's Great Mid-size Workplaces™ ranking, conducted by the renowned Great Place To Work® is a highly prestigious certification which celebrates organizations that go above and beyond in creating a workplace culture to empower their associates and drive business success. Adding to this momentous achievement, JCPenney India also gets Great Place To Work® certified, and ranks in the top 50 of India's Best Workplaces™ for Millennials, this year. With more than 700 associates on board, this remarkable position is proof of JCPenney's outstanding efforts and initiatives taken by the company. Some of the few successful programs include:

- JCPenney India's WINGS program (Women's Initiative Networking Group for Success) fosters connections, promotes learning, and empowers women associates through networking. They also partner with LeanIn for the Circles Program, driving women's professional growth.

- The 'BEAT' (Bengaluru Engagement Action Team) CSR program showcases JCPenney India's social responsibility by engaging its associates in impactful community activities through chosen NGOs, to give back to the community.

- The company's comprehensive benefits extend to its associates, reflecting their commitment to overall well-being and happiness.

Conducted objectively with utmost transparency, Great Place To Work® applies two lenses to devise its rankings of a healthy business and work culture. Its first lens measures quality of employee experience, trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company using the globally validated survey instrument known as Trust Index™, which holds 75% of the score weightage. The second lens used is called the Culture Audit™ which holds the remaining 25% of the weightage. This lens evaluates leadership strength, meaningful values, and programs shaping employee experience. The rankings obtained are influenced by employee feedback.

"We are incredibly proud to be ranked 25th in India's Great Mid-size Workplaces™. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to creating a workplace that nurtures talent, encourages innovation, and fosters growth," said Nirguna Tilwankar, Associate Director and Head Human Resources, JCPenney India. "Our associates are at the heart of our success, and this achievement would not have been possible without their hard work and commitment to excellence,"she adds.

JCPenney India is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of its associates. The company provides comprehensive health benefits, including mental health support, a range of health and wellness support, and on-site medical care. In addition, JCPenney India offers a range of programs for women, parents, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, such as adoption assistance, daycare benefits, and designated parental leaves.

Furthermore, the interior infrastructure of JCPenney's Bangalore office holds the prestigious LEED Platinum rating, underscoring its dedication to creating a secure and healthful workplace environment for all its associates. Notably, JCPenney India stands among an elite group of just three organizations in the country to have earned both ISO and ISI certifications, a clear testament to its unwavering pursuit of quality and excellence. The company takes immense pride in being certified as a 'Great Place to Work', which reinforces its ongoing commitment to fostering the well-being and professional development of its associates.

We are JCPenney Services India. Together, our purpose is to celebrate and serve diverse, working American families. We proudly serve customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, and the Company's flagship store, jcp.com. We're one of the nation's largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, we're committed to building strong, inclusive teams that come together to serve JCPenney's purpose. Our office in Bangalore, India opened in 2016; and since then, we've grown to over 700 associates. Our center provides critical business functions, including technology, e-commerce operations, retail operations, merchandising and other capabilities. We're not just an alternative location but critical to JCPenney's long-term strategy.

