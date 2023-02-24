Jeevansathi.com collaborates with Jasleen Royal to surprise a Jeevansathi couple at their wedding

Jeevansathi.com, the country's leading matrimony brand, started a campaign #StringOfLovebyJS in collaboration with Din Shagna Da singer Jasleen Royal. Mega winner of #StringsofLovebyJS contest received the surprise of a lifetime - Jasleen Royal gatecrashed and performed live at the couple's wedding. As expected, the bride was beautifully stunned by this gesture, and the singer's soulful voice further amplified the mirth associated with the wedding.

The love that Jasleen received made this day special, even for her. She expressed her admiration for Jeevansathi.com for coming up with such an innovative way to touch the lives of the couple getting married through Jeevansathi platform. She announced that she would be keen to collaborate with the platform further and expressed her gratitude for being considered to be a part of what can only be conceived as the celebration of a lifetime.

Speaking of the campaign, she said, "Weddings in India are considered as the zenith of love. It is a special occasion for both the bride and groom - a day they are likely to remember for the rest of their lives. The fact that Jeevansathi.com thought of a way to make it even more special for the couple is remarkable, and I am grateful to be a part of it. The bride and groom's reaction was very heartwarming, and their love for each other was contagious. I think these moments made my songs sweeter and more meaningful."

Since Jasleen was at the wedding, it was natural for people to get curious about her views on marriage. She graciously said, "Marriage, for me, is about a relationship in which you can be yourself without fear of judgment or ridicule. It is a celebration of the union of two people who will be partners in life's journey and grow with each other. For me, labels like "arranged marriage" or "love marriage" are secondary-what is important is that you find love and camaraderie in your partner and that the thought of waking up next to them brings a smile to your face."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OM6zDjRF5Tg&t=79s&ab_channel=ANINews

