Jehangir Wellness Centre Sets Global Benchmark with Emotional Assessment Launch in Partnership with Emoscape

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Jehangir Wellness Centre (JWC), Pune, has become the first healthcare institution in the world to formally integrate AI-based emotional assessments into preventive care through its partnership with Emoscape, a medical-grade Emotion AI platform created by Nihilent. This collaboration reflects a significant step forward in the convergence of emotional and physical well-being, placing India at the forefront of human-centric innovation in healthcare.

With Emoscape, every individual visiting Jehangir Wellness Centre now has access to a non-invasive emotional scan that evaluates the nine core emotions (Navarasas): Raudra, Bhayanaka, Hasya, Shringara, Adbhuta, Bibhatsa, Shanta, Veera, and Karuna. In just 60 seconds, the platform maps emotional intensities and patterns through safe, contactless technology. These findings are then interpreted alongside physical health markers, offering deeper insight into how emotional states may be contributing to symptoms or influencing recovery. By integrating this scan into routine wellness checks, Jehangir Wellness Centre is advancing an early-detection, prevention-focused modelwhere emotional well-being becomes a central diagnostic pillar, not an afterthought.

During her special address, Lt. Gen. Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd) Former Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Ex Dean AFMC, said, "Medicine is not only about curing disease; it is about understanding the human being in totality. Emoscape helps understand emotions through the lens of science and technology, bringing evidence to what we intuitively know: that emotional health is inseparable from physical health. This inauguration at Jehangir Wellness Centre is an important step in that direction."

"At Jehangir Wellness Centre, we have always believed that true wellness lies in understanding the connection between the mind and body. Today, our centre marks yet another milestone at the forefront of progressive healthcare by integrating AI-driven emotional assessment into our holistic care,"- said Mr Cowas Jehangir, Trustee - Jehangir Hospital.

"At Nihilent, our mission has always been to humanise technology, to make innovation serve life itself. One of the most meaningful ways to do that is by helping healthcare see what has always been invisible: our emotions. Emoscape was born from that belief, that the mind and body are one system, and that understanding emotions is essential to healing. Seeing it now become part of healthcare, helping doctors and patients connect emotional patterns with physical well-being, is deeply rewarding," said Mr L.C. Singh, Founder- Executive Vice Chairman, Nihilent.

"Emoscape represents the next frontier in integrative healthcare. It bridges emotional awareness with medical insight, giving us a more complete understanding of each individual's health journey. At Jehangir Wellness Centre, our commitment has always been to the overall well-being of an individual. This collaboration with Nihilent is a step toward more complete, compassionate healthcare." - said Mr Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO, Jehangir Hospital.

Jehangir Wellness Centre stands out as the only centre that truly embodies holistic wellness, with a focus on the body, mind, and soul. Through its comprehensive health packages, allied therapies, and integration of innovative initiatives such as Emoscape, it exemplifies a complete and integrated approach to wellbeing.

At Jehangir Wellness Centre (JWC), Emoscape's emotional assessment data is integrated with medical reports to give clinicians a holistic view of each patient and guide more precise interventions. The platform is already gaining traction across age groupsfrom working professionals managing burnout to adolescents in transition, senior citizens coping with loneliness, and wellness seekers building resilience.

Each scan is confidential and ethically processed, reinforcing JWC's commitment to safe and integrative care. This launch also marks Emoscape's first institutional partnership in healthcare. Having been tested across healthcare, learning, sports, and corporate settings, its adoption at JWC signals a broader shift toward emotion-centric, technology-enabled wellness models within hospitals and clinics. JWC is leading this evolution by placing emotional insight at the centre of the healing process.

