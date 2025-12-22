Jerai Fitness Rings in the New Year with Buyback Offer for gym equipment to help Gyms upgrade in CY2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 22: As the New Year approaches, December becomes a time for reflection, renewal and fresh beginnings. With health and fitness taking centre stage as one of the most common New Year resolutions, Jerai Fitness Limited, an Indian manufacturer with over three decades of experience in manufacturing and trading fitness equipment, has announced a Buyback Offer*. The offer is starting from January 01, 2026 and will empower gyms across India to exchange their old equipment of any brand and in any condition, and avail up to 50% off on the retail prices on new Jerai Fitness full set up gym equipment.

Jerai Fitness' Buyback Offer will target 1,04,000 gyms (2024), which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and leads to 1,51,000 gyms by 2029 (Wazir Report Primary Research). This makes it easier for gym owners to upgrade or modernize their gym equipment. The offer is valid till Republic Day 26 January 2026.

Through its tagline 'Strong machines, Stronger muscles', Jerai Fitness offers a wide range of fitness equipment. It also manufactures strength training equipment in-house and trade in cardiovascular equipment by sourcing from third-party suppliers and retailing under their brand. The Indian fitness equipment market was estimated to be sized at Rs. 2,500 cr. in 2024, and is further set to grow to Rs. 4,600 cr. by 2029 at a CAGR of 13%.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman & MD, Jerai Fitness Limited, says, "Catering to the growing awareness and consciousness towards healthy lifestyle and fitness, the number of gyms across the country is increasing. This increase is in turn leading to a larger demand for fitness equipment fuelling the growth of the market in India." He added, "By supporting fitness businesses in their seamless transition to modern, durable and globally inspired equipment, Jerai Fitness reinforces its commitment to strengthening India's fitness infrastructure, helping partners step into the New Year with confidence, readiness and renewed momentum."

*The buyback offer is against equivalent equipment and no assessment criteria will apply. The equipment shall be picked up by Jerai Fitness before the supply of the new equipment. The offer is applicable for the full set up, except for cardio, attachment and accessories. There will also be a helpline/chatbot available for answering the queries of the customers. The exchanged equipment will also carry a normal warranty offered on Jerai equipment.

The company's fitness equipment portfolio includes cardiovascular equipment including treadmills, elliptical trainers, recumbent bikes, upright bikes, spinning bikes, stair-climbers, air bikes, air rowers and steppers. It also includes Strength Training fitness equipment which comprises of selectorized strength equipment, load-on fitness equipment, benches, racks and free-weights, multi-gym and functional training stations, etc. Strength training equipment also comprises of hypertrophy, power-training, functional training, muscular endurance training. The company also manufacture accessories which are used for fitness training. These include functional training products including various kinds of dip stands, gym belts, plyometric soft box sets, power bag sets, Bulgarian bag sets, kettle bells, wall balls, medicine balls, foam rollers, punching bags, stability balls, exercise wheels, battle ropes and climbing ropes, aerobic step boards, gym balls, bumper plates, boxing gloves, trampolines, etc.

According to Wazir Report, mid-premium gyms occupy 2,500-4,000 sq. ft. with equipment costs between Rs. 30-40 lakh which holds 14% of the market, offering memberships at Rs. 18,000-25,000 annually. These gyms largely prefer equipment from Indian organized players like Jerai Fitness as these players can offer them high-quality products at affordable prices along with annual after-sales service and buyback if required.

About Jerai Fitness Ltd.

Jerai Fitness established with a legacy of over three decades, which has grown to cater to changing customer needs, industry trends and global standards. The Company generates 80% of its revenue from strength equipment and 20% from cardiovascular equipment. They cater to a diverse customer base across various segments. The clients consist of institutional and commercial corporates as well as individuals including commercial gyms, fitness chains and boutique gyms, real estate developers and sports and recreational clubs. They also cater to various government bodies (including municipal corporations, and public sector units), the defence sector, hotels and resorts, educational institutions, hospitals and healthcare organizations. They also retail their products to individuals who use them for home and personal workouts. This broad reach reflects the versatility of the products and reduces their dependency on any single customer segment.

