Jewelegance has recently announced its special sale offer on this Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi (India), August 2: Jewelegance, a leading jewelry aggregator and e-commerce brand, has recently announced its Raksha Bandhan special sale offer. The customers can avail several exciting perks and benefits on purchasing ornaments during this festive season. On this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Jewelegance has introduced a discount on every purchase, including making charges of Rs 399/ per gm and 5% cash back on ship faster products. The offer will be valid through customer care from 1st to 2nd August 2022.

Previously, the brand has also introduced several exceptional offers, which include Flat Rs. 2000 off on purchase of any gold and diamond jewelry above Rs. 60,000, Rs. 100 per gram off on all ship faster products, Book Now & Buy Later Scheme, lightweight Italian Collection, 0% interest installment scheme, and a lot more.

Jewelegance has become a renowned name in the ornament industry in a very short span of time. What makes the brand stand out from the competitors is its unique assortment of ornaments that every woman loves to embrace herself. Ethnic Collection, Kids Collection, Wedding Collection, Engagement Collection, Italian Collection, Navratri Collection, Pearl Collection, Delicate Collection, Diwali Collection, Peacock Collection, and Temple Jewellery are some categories that the brand is bringing to the realm.

The founder of the brand Dhruval Shah stated, “On this Raksha Bandhan, we have planned to introduce a special sale offer on the jewelry collection. Undoubtedly, customers are the king, and thus, they have the power to take the business to new heights. To keep customers delighted and happy with every process, we are working round the clock and providing them with the best customer service support system.”

BIS Certified Products, ISO 9001:2015 Certified, Customer Support, Easy Return Policy, and Free Domestic Shipping are a few unique features that have helped the brand to make its place in people’s hearts. Registered under a trademark class 14,16,35,42, Jewelegance gives valuable customers undivided attention, trustworthy, and hassle-free services. The brand was founded under the leadership of Darshan Soni, Dhruval Shah, and Gunjan Soni and has been introducing revolutionary services since its inception in 2018.

Everything is made available on one platform, from antique earrings, fancy rings, short and long necklaces, mangalsutras, sleek chains, to rich adorned bangles. The brand has also made its strong presence on the social media platform named ‘myjewelegnace’. Furthermore, Jewelegance has introduced a unique feature for the customers where they get the opportunity to view accessories photographs making their purchasing journey easy and seamless.

