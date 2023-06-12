JGU introduces 1-year online MBA to build a business-ready generation in India

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 12: With a mission to empower working professionals and make them business-ready, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS), under O P Jindal Global University (JGU), has introduced a 1-year online MBA with Asia's largest integrated learning, skilling, and workforce development and placement company, UpGrad, as its Technology Service Provider (TSP). The university is one of only four private Indian institutions to be recognised as an 'Institution of Eminence' by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The 12-month curriculum of the 1-year online MBA has been carefully curated to enable learners to get a thorough domain understanding and help them prepare for the demanding job market. Divided into 4 terms, each term has a combination of core and experiential learning-based courses either in the form of an independent research project or Capstone. It comes with specialization tracks that make the learning more in-depth and targeted across Marketing, Finance, Strategy & Leadership, and Digital Finance. The curriculum also includes live content, industry-led case studies, assignments and projects, coupled with an upGrad-built AI-powered platform to host best-in-class content and live sessions from faculty and industry experts.

Prof. (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, "Over the past decade, O.P. Jindal Global University has established itself as an unparalleled and pioneering institution setting the benchmark for global higher education in India. As an "Institution of Eminence", our decision to launch the 1-year online MBA program provides an extraordinary educational voyage, equipping our students to embrace the future with confidence. Designed with the vision of imparting interdisciplinary education with an international outlook, the curriculum focuses on nurturing problem-solving skills and fostering leadership qualities essential for conquering global business challenges. I welcome each of you to step into the future of management education with our thoughtfully curated MBA program, tailored to shape trailblazers who will redefine the global business landscape."

As part of the online one-year MBA program, learners will also engage with JGBS's research-active faculty members, who have pursued doctorates from some of the most prestigious institutes in India and abroad, including the IIMs, IITs, and top-ranked universities from the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

A recent WEF report has predicted that ~85 million people will have no jobs by 2025, and during the same period, there will be 97 million new job opportunities emerging, which will demand a set of distinct skills.

Commenting on the changing nature of the workplace and the requisite skills, Prof. (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean, Jindal Global Business School said, "If we go by the statistics, it is evident that the workplace is undergoing a rapid transformation; as a result, workers must continuously update and revise their skill set in order to remain competitive. This one-of-a-kind MBA programme will be a game-changer in preparing the next generation of business leaders for the future. With multiple MBA specialisations, experiential learning-based courses, the flexibility and convenience of an online and asynchronous learning environment, and content delivery by our world-class faculty, I have no doubt that this MBA degree will help our students position themselves better for an ever-changing world."

Individuals interested in enrolling in the accelerated MBA program must possess a graduation degree from a recognized university with a minimum aggregate score of 50% in any field of study. Additionally, they will be required to take the JMAT Online National Level entrance exam, which lasts for 30 minutes. JGBS is a member of AACSB Business Education Alliance- a gold standard of business school accreditation and JGU is ranked as India's Number 1 Private University by the QS World University Rankings and was also recognised among the Top 150 universities globally under the age of 50 years by the QS Young University Rankings 2022.

