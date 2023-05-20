Jijau Sanstha Library's Students appointed to the post of Engineer in ONGC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): Two students have been selected for the post of engineer in ONGC, a corporation under the Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, taking advantage of the facility of upsc / mpsc academy and library, which is being run free of charge by Jijau Sanstha. Milind Shankar Tople has come first from Maharashtra in the ST category, and Swapnil Patil from the OBC category has come second from Maharashtra.

Through Jijau Sanstha, youths and young women in various remote areas of Thane Palghar Konkan are supported through multiple educational activities to build their future. Today, taking advantage of it, many students are seen joining the government service in good positions. The founder of the Jijau organization, Nilesh Sambare, has been carrying out various activities through his organization since 2008, with the firm will that the young men and women of these areas should also be seen in superior and high positions and should become officers.

Due to the lack of education and facilities as well as proper guidance, many students miss out on good opportunities despite their merits, as a result of which they have to settle for a meager salary as a simple peon, clerk, or in a private company. To change this situation, 43 UPSC or MPSC libraries operate at various places on behalf of the Jijau Institute.

By taking advantage of the institute's free academy and library, more than 500 officers have been instituted today. Some have even made it to IPS. Thousands of boys and girls have been selected for police recruitment. The recently completed recruitment process of 910 posts in Mumbai Municipal Corporation was conducted. In this, 104 students of Jijau Academy who received free training from Jijau Educational and Social Institution, Maharashtra-run Jijau Police Force, and Fire Pre-Training Center Valboli have been selected.

Milind Shankar Tople and Swapnil Patil, selected for the engineer's post in ONGC, were congratulated on behalf of the organization and wished for their future progress.

