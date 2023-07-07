Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) signs 4 MoUs with Leading Law Schools in USA & Australia for Transnational Learning

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], July 7: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has entered into 4 new international collaborations with leading law schools and universities in USA and Australia that include American University, Ohio State University, University of Southern California and Bond University.

These collaborations are the latest addition to the existing 200+ international collaborations that Jindal Global Law School already has with other international institutions. These collaborations are a result of the law school's deep commitment towards internationalisation and thereby the creation of opportunities for inter-cultural and global learning. The specific type of international collaborations include student and faculty mobility programmes, dual degree programmes, pathways to post graduate studies and joint research opportunities.

The list of the new partner institutions are:

- The American University Washington College of Law, American University, Washington D.C., USA

- Michael E. Moritz College of Law, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA

- USC Gould School of Law, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA

- Bond University, Australia

Reflecting on these new collaborations, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean, Jindal Global Law School stated that, "Our relentless pursuit of international collaborations continues, as we realize, it is the key to open global possibilities for students and faculty members. The legal profession as it stands today and the type of issues modern-day lawyers have to deal with demand transnational and comparative understanding of law, and the perspective essential for developing such an understanding becomes possible only if we are able to situate the global within our domestic contexts. We also need to develop the qualities and values of empathy, mutual respect, and reciprocity which should be cultivated in individuals through conscious and collective efforts. All these are part of our shared responsibility to the generation and progeny. Herein comes the relevance of international collaborations."

In commenting on the establishment of these new partnerships, Professor (Dr.) S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean, JGLS observed, "This is a fantastic opportunity for students studying at JGLS. These collaborations include student and faculty mobility programmes, dual degree programmes, pathways to post graduate studies and joint research opportunities. The student mobility programmes help students to experience intercultural learning, which instils in them a global perspective, enhances their intercultural empathies, and broadens their intellectual and professional horizons. These opportunities prepare JGLS students in a big way to deal with global professional challenges. The faculty exchange programme promotes joint research and publications and development of globally relevant pedagogy."

On the general approach of the JGLS Office of International Collaborations, Professor Malvika Seth, Associate Dean (International Collaborations), JGLS observed that, "Our vision and ambition to provide global legal education by partnering with leading international institutions has proved to be immensely advantageous to our students in building their legal career, as well as for our faculty members, by giving them a platform to build their research and teaching methods. Our commitment towards creating a world class institution in India has led us to establish various partnerships all around the world".

Reflecting on the possible outcomes of these particular collaborations, Ms. Smarnika Srivastava, Assistant Dean (International Collaborations), JGLS stated that, "These opportunities create an open academic environment and maximises the potential of our students and faculty alike, which leads to their professional and personal growth in a holistic way. JGLS has secured diverse international collaborations with countries all around the world. The student centric programmes put JGLS students a step ahead in their career and makes them well prepared for the legal world. The faculty centric programmes help our faculty in developing their teaching pedagogy and engaging in research with peers from around the world".

