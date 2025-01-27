Jio Financial Services Share Price: Mukesh Ambani's Stock Hits its 52-Week Low; What Should Investors Do?

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Financial Services experienced a sharp 4.66% drop on Monday, January 27, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 233.05 per share on the NSE. The stock has been on a steady decline for the past 30 sessions, with only a few brief recoveries, and has fallen 33% from its peak in December. As a result, the company's market capitalization has dropped to Rs 1,48,300 crore.

Despite the short-term turbulence, market experts remain optimistic about the company's future. Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial highlighted the company's strong management and financial foundation, asserting that Jio Financial Services is on track to become a leader in the NBFC space. Shah advised long-term investors to buy shares at dips, particularly in the Rs 225-250 range, with a target price of Rs 350.

Vivek Karwa, another market expert, also emphasized that Jio Financial Services is a long-term investment, suitable for those looking at a 5-year or more horizon. He sees the company as a wealth creator, and recommends adding to holdings on every price decline. Karwa believes that the company’s valuation is attractive and its plans are beginning to materialize, which will be reflected in the balance sheet over time.

Jio Financial Services' recent Q3 results for the quarter ended December 2024 showed modest growth, with net profit rising by just 0.3% to ₹295 crore. Revenues also saw an increase, reaching ₹449 crore, compared to ₹414 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s assets under management (AUM) surged to ₹4,199 crore, up from ₹1,206 crore in the preceding quarter.

In addition, Jio Financial Services has continued to expand its digital presence, with 7.4 million monthly active users (MAUs) across its platforms in the December quarter. The company is also working with BlackRock to form a joint venture in the asset management industry, having filed for final approval from SEBI to launch a mutual fund business.