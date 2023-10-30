Jio Institute appoints Dr Raveendra Chittoor as the dean

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Jio Institute is excited to announce the appointment of Dr Raveendra Chittoor as the Dean and Professor of Management.

Dr Chittoor brings with him nearly three decades of distinguished academic and industry expertise, making him a valuable addition to the Jio Institute team.

In response to his appointment, Dr Dipak Jain, Vice Chancellor of Jio Institute and Former Dean of Kellogg School of Management, USA, stated, "I am delighted to welcome our new Dean, Dr Ravee Chittoor to the Jio Institute family. He brings with him a wealth of experience from both the Eastern and Western worlds, which will be invaluable as we continue to build a world-class institution that harmonizes the best educational philosophies from both cultures. I look forward to working with him to create leaders who are equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century, and to build a better sustainable future for all."

Dr Chittoor holds an impressive academic background with a postgraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and a doctorate from IIM Calcutta.

He has held senior roles at IBM, CRISIL, and the Rajan Raheja Group. In the academic field, he served as a Professor of Strategy and International Business at the Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria, and at the Indian School of Business (ISB) and IIM Calcutta.

His commitment to research is evident through his role as a Research Fellow at the Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise at ISB.

His contributions have earned him accolades like the Canada Research Chair in Global Economy and ISB Research Fellow, along with research grants from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of the Government of Canada.

Jio Institute extends a warm welcome to Dr Chittoor as he begins this new chapter and looks forward to his valuable contribution.

