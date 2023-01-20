Jio is India's strongest brand, ranked ninth globally: Brand Finance report

Reliance Jio has been ranked as the strongest brand in India and placed ninth among the world's strongest brands, according to the latest report 'Global 500 - 2023' published by Brand Finance.

'Jio' was placed ninth among the world's strongest brands ahead of brands like EY, Coca Cola, Accenture and Porsche, and behind the likes of Google, YouTube, Deloitte and Instagram.

This is the annual report on the world's most valuable and strongest brands.

With a Brand Strength Index of 90.2, Jio is the only brand among the world's strongest 25 brands, according to the Brand Finance listing, a release said.

It said the methodology of Brand Finance to calculate the Brand Strength Index involves a scorecard of metrics that underpin a brand's strength.

These metrics can include but are not limited to marketing spend, awareness, consideration, reputation, NPS, acquisition, retention, market share, volume, and price premium. This takes into account the relative strength of the brand in the market.

Brand Finance defines a 'Brand Strength Index' as essentially a modified Balanced Scorecard split between the three core pillars of the 'Brand Value Chain' viz. Brand Inputs, Brand Equity and Brand Performance.

"Brand Strength Index, is primarily a quantitative analysis, where scores for the independent measures are informed by market research (functional and emotional drivers), and financial data (marketing investment, price premium, revenue growth)."

Brand Finance was in Davos on Thursday to launch its Brand Guardianship Index 2023 at an exclusive event hosted in association with Deloitte during the World Economic Forum. Brand Finance had announced the rankings of the world's top 100 CEOs and host a panel discussion alongside global leaders on the topic -- Building sustainability into the organizational culture and brand strategy. Brand Finance is headquartered in London.

( With inputs from ANI )

