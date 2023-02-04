Jio launches 5G services in Haridwar; now live in 226 cities across India

Reliance Jio on Saturday launched its True 5G services in Haridwar from Har Ki Pauri, taking the total number of Jio True 5G cities to 226 across the country.

The telecom company said starting today, Jio users in Haridwar would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Haridwar becomes the second city in the state after the capital city Dehradun to get Jio True 5G services, according to a company statement.

Jio True 5G is rolling out at a rapid pace and is the only 5G service to be present in Haridwar empowering Jio users with transformational benefits of True 5G technology, the company said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It is a matter of great pleasure that 5G (fifth-generation mobile system) services by Jio network, which started from Dehradun city of Uttarakhand, has been extended and launched in Haridwar today. With the beginning of this service, not only the people of Haridwar, but also the pilgrims visiting the holy city of Haridwar from the country and abroad, including the pilgrims visiting for Char Dham yatra in the near future will benefit."

According to the statement, the company has a robust network coverage across the state, right from the state capital, Dehradun to Mana, the last Indian village in Uttarakhand towards the Indo-Tibet border. It said Jio is the only operator in the state, which is present in all the Char Dhams, on the trek route of Shri Kedarnath Dham and at Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 mt.

The chief minister also added, "The launch of 5G services by Jio network ahead of the commencement of Chardham Yatra is commendable. I hope Jio's 5G network will soon be available in all the main towns of Uttarakhand. This will be a true representation of the state as a Digital Devbhoomi in the upcoming G20 Summit events scheduled in Rishikesh. On this occasion, I congratulate the people of Haridwar, and the representatives associated with Jio Network in Uttarakhand."

Jio spokesperson said "We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Haridwar. We are grateful to the Honorable Chief Minister, Shri. Dhami ji and the state government for their continuous support in our quest to digitise Uttarakhand. We would also like to thank all the members of Shri Ganga Sabha, Haridwar to facilitate the launch of 5G services from one of the most sacred ghats of our country, Har Ki Pauri."

The spokesperson also said Jio engineers were working round the clock to promptly deliver True 5G to every Indian, because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen."

( With inputs from ANI )

