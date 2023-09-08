Jio platforms collaborates with NVIDIA to spearhead AI revolution in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 8 September : Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has joined forces with NVIDIA, a global leader in AI computing, to unveil an Artificial Intelligence cloud infrastructure to revolutionize India's AI landscape.

According to a media release by Jio Platforms Limited, this collaboration is set to accelerate India's progress in artificial intelligence, supporting the nation's competitiveness and addressing pressing societal challenges.

The newly established AI cloud infrastructure will serve as a pivotal resource for researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI practitioners and innovators across India.

It offers accelerated computing capabilities coupled with high-speed, secure cloud networking, ensuring the safe and energy-efficient execution of AI workloads.

This transformative infrastructure is expected to significantly expedite a wide array of India's critical initiatives and AI-driven projects, encompassing AI chatbots, drug discovery, climate research, the media release said.

Under the partnership, NVIDIA will provide Jio with comprehensive AI supercomputer technologies, encompassing CPUs, GPUs, advanced networking solutions and AI operating systems and frameworks.

Jio Platforms will oversee the management and maintenance of this AI cloud infrastructure while facilitating customer engagement and access.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating “As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march. I am delighted with the partnership with NVIDIA and looking forward to a purposeful journey together.”

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, emphasized the commitment to democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies, saying, "At Jio, we are committed to fuelling India's technological renaissance by democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies. Our collaboration with NVIDIA is a significant step in this direction. Together, we will develop an advanced AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable, and are deeply relevant to India's unique opportunities”.

“This state-of-the- art platform will be a catalyst in accelerating AI-driven innovations across sectors, from healthcare and education to enterprise solutions. Our vision is to make AI accessible to researchers, start-ups, and enterprises across the nation, thereby accelerating India's journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse", said Akash Ambani.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India. India has scale, data, and talent".

"With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India", said Huang.

This collaboration between Jio Platforms and NVIDIA holds the potential to reshape India's AI landscape, empowering individuals and organizations to harness the full capabilities of AI in addressing critical challenges and fostering innovation across various sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor