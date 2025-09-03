Jio surpasses 500 million user base ahead of 9th anniversary, announces series of offers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Jio on Wednesday announced that its user base has surpassed the 500 million landmark, as it readies to mark its 9th anniversary on September 5.

According to a statement from the telecom major, this feat solidifies Jio's position as the world's largest mobile data network, a testament to the unwavering trust and support of Jio users across India.

Jio's user base is more than the combined population of the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said: "On Jio's 9th anniversary, I feel truly humbled that more than 500 million Indians have placed their trust in us. Reaching this scale within a single nation is a reflection of how deeply Jio has become a part of everyday life, and it shows the incredible power of connectivity in shaping a vibrant digital society."

"I want to personally thank every single Jio user for making this milestone possible. Your trust and support inspire us every day. As we look ahead, we will continue this journey with even greater resolve - bringing the best technology into the hands of hundreds of millions of Indians, making it accessible, meaningful, and transformative. Together, we will realize the vision of a truly digital India," Akash Ambani said in the release.

As it reaches a 500 million user base, Jio also underlined its five major achievements.

Jio made voice calls free from anywhere to everywhere in India. Jio enabled 500 million Indians to watch videos and make digital payments on their mobile phones, the release said.

Jio laid the foundation for India's Digital Public Infrastructure such as Aadhaar, UPI, Jan Dhan, Direct Bank Transfer and empowered a confident new generation, it said.

Jio catalysed the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and 100+ unicorns, and Jio's nationwide 5G rollout, the fastest in the world, has laid the foundation for the AI Revolution in India.

To celebrate this achievement and its 9th anniversary, Jio also announced today it is rolling out an exciting array of initiatives, including a weekend of unlimited fun, a month-long special offer, and year-round surprises designed to delight its users and enhance their digital experiences.

During the weekend of September 5-7, all 5G smartphone users will enjoy unlimited 5G data, regardless of their current plan, absolutely free. Also, all 4G smartphone users will enjoy unlimited 4G data (with 3GB/day FUP limit) on opting for Rs 39 data add-on.

From September 5 to October 5 (on 2GB/day and above long-term plans), users will get:

Further, users will get a 2-month new JioHome connection at only Rs 1200 (including GST) during the period.

At its recently held AGM, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will file for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), with plans to list by the first half of 2026. It would, however, be subject to necessary approvals, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor