Jitendra Yadav (ACP, Cybercrime Ahmedabad) to represent India for Badminton Asia Senior Open Championship

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 16: Jitendra Yadav (ACP, Cybercrime Ahmedabad) to represent India for Badminton Asia Senior Open Championship. Ahmedabad Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Jitendra Yadav has been selected for the "45+" age category in the Badminton Asia Senior Open Championship 2023 – 24 to be held in Vietnam.

Jitendra Yadav will represent India in Badminton Asia Senior Championship 2023 from December 12 to December 17.

Stating more about this, Jitendra Yadav said that we have been selected for this championship on the basis of our performance and wins in various tournaments organized by ‘Badminton Association of India’ throughout the year. It is a matter of great pride for us to represent India in an international tournament. As part of preparation for this tournament, we do endurance running of about 5 to 6 kilometers every morning from 6 to 7, and after that we do on court practice for about two hours.

The head coach of “Blackk and One Badminton Academy” “Samir Abbasi” will also participate in this tournament.

