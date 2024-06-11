Jitin Prasada takes charge as Minister of State for Commerce, Industry

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Jitin Prasada officially took charge of Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal presented bouquet to Jitin Prasada and welcomed him in the Ministry.

Jitin Prasada, politician and former Congress member, was welcomed into his new responsibilities with enthusiasm and optimism.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Sunil Barthwal and Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with senior officers of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

