JLPL Leads the Way in Environmental Responsibility with Tree Plantation Drive

NewsVoir

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 10: JLPL, one of the most prominent names in the real estate industry, recently organised a tree plantation drive at parks located in JLPL Industrial Zone in Sector 82, Mohali. This initiative was led by the Managing Director and saw active participation from employees across all departments, showcasing JLPL's commitment to environmental sustainability and community welfare.

The drive is a part of JLPL's ongoing efforts to contribute to a greener and cleaner Mohali. By planting trees, the company aims to enhance the city's green cover, improve air quality and create a healthier living environment for its residents.

Speaking at the event, the Director Technical said, "At JLPL we believe that corporate social responsibility is integral to our business. Our tree plantation drive is a small step towards making Mohali a greener and cleaner city." JLPL Group continues to set a benchmark in the real estate sector by integrating sustainable practices in all their real estate projects.

JLPL Group has developed some of the most iconic residential projects in North India. The company's focus on sustainability and community welfare drives its extensive CSR initiatives, making Janta Land Promoters Pvt. Ltd. a trusted name in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor