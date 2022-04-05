JNPA handles record 5.68 million TEUs in FY 2021-22

India's premier container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) handled cargo traffic of a record 5.68 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the financial year 2021-22, which is 21.55 per cent higher when compared with the previous year's 4.68 million TEUs, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Tuesday.

This performance is the highest ever at Jawaharlal Nehru Port for any financial year. It is substantially higher than the previous high of 5.13 million TEUs reached in 2018-19.

The total traffic handled at JNPA from April 2021 to March 2022 of the FY 2021-22 is 76 million tonnes, which is 17.26 per cent higher than 64.81 million tonnes for the same period of last year.

In terms of TEUs, out of the total container traffic handled at JNPA during FY 2021-22, 1,244,694 TEUs were handled at BMCT (Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited); 1,186,181 TEUs at NSIGT (Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal); 1,865,587 TEUs at APMT; 947,887 TEUs at NSICT(Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal) and 440,210 TEUs at JNPCT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal ), the official data showed.

During FY 2021-22, JNPA handled 6,278 container rakes and 1,007,667 TEUs as compared to 6,092 rakes and 921,512 TEUs in the previous year. Also, during FY 2021-22 two container terminals i.e. NSIGT and BMCT crossed 1 Million TEUs mark for the first time by handling 1.186 Million TEUs and 1.245 Million TEUs, registering an annual growth of 52.12 per cent and 33.39 per cent, respectively.

On JNPA's outstanding performance and new benchmark, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, said,

"JNPA's exceptional performance of handling 5.68 Million TEUs during FY 2021-22 is a token of port's consistent efforts and commitment to providing the best services to our clients and stakeholders," said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPA.

"I would like to congratulate all the employees and stakeholders for their constant support in achieving these remarkable achievements. JNPA is committed to its role in maintaining the nation's economic growth trajectory," Sethi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

