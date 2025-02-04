Join the ranks of Future Tech Leaders: SIT Pune Invites Applications for B.Tech programmes via SITEEE 2025

SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is pleased to announce the commencement of applications for its B.Tech programmes. Admissions will be conducted through the prestigious Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (SITEEE) 2025.

Extensive Programme Portfolio

This institute offers a comprehensive learning experience focusing on practical application and industry relevance. It provides B.Tech degrees with specialisations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics & Automation, along with strong industry collaborations, placements, and entrepreneurship opportunities. A key highlight is the Global Immersion Programme, which provides students with international exposure and cross-cultural learning opportunities. Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune, hosts the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) funded 5G lab to upskill engineering graduates in the contemporary and evolving technology landscape. The institute fosters a conducive research environment and employs innovative pedagogy aligned with the National Education Policy, 2020. It also offers dual degree and academic progression programmes with leading global universities, ensuring holistic development and career readiness.

"At SIT Pune, we are committed to shaping the innovators of the future. Our curriculum goes beyond delivering knowledge; it fosters creativity, critical thinking, and practical experience, equipping our students to excel in the technical landscape," said Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune.

Well-Rounded Curriculum

At SIT Pune, education goes beyond traditional methods, embracing a forward-thinking approach that transforms the learning experience. Flipped classrooms, poster presentations, project-based learning, Tinker Labs, experiential learning, simulation-based learning, and Swift coding are all components of SIT Pune's elite pedagogy, which offers a dynamic and practical learning environment that encourages creativity and critical thinking.

Rooted in the principles of holistic development, critical thinking, and skill-building, the NEP-aligned curriculum offers a dynamic and future-focused education. Integrating multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary learning, it empowers students with dual degree specialisations, hands-on project-based experiences, industry internships, and essential career-focused courses, preparing them for real-world success.

Strong Industry Linkages

SIT Pune provides students with invaluable opportunities for internships and placements with top recruiters such as Workday, Barclays, PhonePe, Future First, ZS Associates, Nvidia, Juspay, and other renowned companies. The institute goes beyond traditional education by offering industry mentorship programmes, guest lectures, and live projects, enabling students to gain hands-on experience and stay ahead in the competitive job market.

The curriculum is regularly updated to reflect the latest industry trends, ensuring students acquire skills that are both relevant and future-focused. SIT Pune also provides industry-defined projects, access to industry-sponsored labs, and professional courses, empowering students to explore cutting-edge technologies.

With strong partnerships with leading global employers, the institute offers a wide range of career opportunities tailored to students' academic and professional goals. Career advisors provide personalised guidance on resume building, interview preparation, and networking, enhancing students' employability.

SIT Pune boasts an impressive placement record, with 91% placements in the last academic year. The highest domestic package reached Rs50 LPA, while the top international package was Rs40 LPA.

Global Exposure Through International Partnerships

By forming international partnerships and exchange programmes with universities like Aston University (Birmingham, UK), Deakin University, Loughborough University, and many other institutions worldwide, SIT Pune is dedicated to promoting global perspectives. These partnerships give students the chance to take part in global projects, gain knowledge from various cultures, and improve their career prospects.

Apply Now for SITEEE 2025

Through SITEEE 2025, prospective engineers are encouraged to apply for SIT Pune's B.Tech programmes.

Visit https://www.sitpune.edu.in/ for additional information about the programme offerings, eligibility requirements, and application procedure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor