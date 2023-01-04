Joint venture of Infosys, Temasek signs deal with StarHub to enable IT transformation

Infosys Compaz, joint venture between Infosys and Temasek, on Wednesday announced a collaboration with StarHub to enable IT transformation, while strengthening technology operations, service management and cybersecurity. StarHub is a Singapore-based communications, entertainment and digital services provider.

Through this engagement, the statement from Infosys said Infosys Compaz would boost the quality, performance, availability, responsiveness, and cost-efficiency of StarHub's foundational technology platform, while improving customer satisfaction and minimising cyber risks. Infosys has not ascertained the quantum of the deal in the statement shared with exchanges.

Infosys Compaz will work with StarHub to execute large-scale IT operations management projects, while bringing strong digital capabilities, depth of solutions, robust cybersecurity, and the ability to drive business innovation powered by Infosys Cobalt, according to the company statement.

Kee Yaw Yee, Chief Information Officer, StarHub, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Infosys Compaz to strengthen key components of our IT application and infrastructure landscape as we prepare for the future with a new IT operating model..."

The JV will help StarHub enhance sourcing strategy for IT services to support changing business needs while establishing a variable cost structure.

Additionally, Infosys Compaz will work alongside StarHub to restructure service management and governance models to improve control and delivery management while updating security infrastructure to maintain high levels of security.

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "Across several global engagements, Infosys has proven its command in the sphere of large-scale technology operations and digital transformation. We are delighted that Infosys Compaz was chosen to drive StarHub's digital transformation journey and to accelerate their innovation agenda." Manohar Atreya, CEO, Infosys Compaz said, "We are delighted to collaborate with StarHub in their strategic digital journey. We are proud to leverage our global experience and benchmarked best practices to strengthen StarHub's digital transformation."

( With inputs from ANI )

