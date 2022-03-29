JSP Motors launches 'Speedy Wheelz' - Bengaluru's first pre-owned luxury car showroom

Leading auto firm JSP Motors recently announced the launch of 'Speedy Wheelz', a first-of-its-kind pre-owned luxury car showroom in Bengaluru. Spread across 8000 sq ft, Speedy Wheelz prides itself as Bengaluru's first elite showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles; and aims to be a one-stop destination for pre-owned luxury vehicles providing buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, car modification, and much more, all under a single roof.

Speaking on the launch of Speedy Wheelz, Sivapriya, Managing Director of JSP Motors, said, "We are very excited to have launched our first-ever showroom for Speedy Wheelz here in Bengaluru. The idea behind this showroom was to provide customers with the experience of a hassle-free way to buy pre-loved cars. And with Speedy Wheelz, we believe we have created one of the most accessible pre-owned luxury car buying & selling experiences in Bangalore."

Ravindra Ballal, Head of Operations, said, "Through this new showroom, we aim to deliver premium luxury vehicles at the foremost competitive costs, all in a truthful, relaxed, and trustworthy atmosphere. Our trained and friendly team of professionals are dedicated to providing our customers with best-in-class service quality to ensure that their experience of purchasing their dream vehicle is made a memorable one."

The vehicles displayed and sold at the Speedy Wheelz showroom undergo a series of mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections at 300-plus multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test. This ensures customers the peace of mind they'd require while purchasing a car.

"Luxury pre-owned cars are scientifically evaluated and sourced from direct sellers who wish to sell their Pre-loved vehicles. The technical team's service history records and a detailed performance analysis ensures a thorough screening of incoming cars. Our experienced bespoke automotive consultants at Speedy Wheelz will ensure that customers have detailed information to smoothen and purchase experience. Our best-in-class car detail experts help you customize your car to your taste and liking," Said Mr Lithin Kumar, Business Head at Speedy Wheelz.

The showroom was inaugurated in the august presence of numerous dignitaries, including Kannada film actor - Karthik Jayaram; Sujatha Akshaya - media personality and actor; Film Stunt Director - Jolly Bastian, Amith Jolly Bastian, Film actor; PMP, and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt - Anu Babu; Dr. Bhoomika Horkeri - night solo rider, and car rallyist; Pooja Bajaj - a Motorcyclist and Tedx Speaker; Prathibha R - President of Karnataka Women Photographer's Welfare Association; Stella Machado - a photo-artist and entrepreneur; and Sharika - a seventh-grade young photographer having won numerous international awards.

Anitha Rosalin, Rakesh C S, Gopakumar from Divine Desires, the Channel Partners for Speedy Wheelz were also present at the launch.

Speedy Wheelz is a venture of JSP Motors, a reputed brand dealing in the automobile sales sector for over a decade. Over the years, the trust and confidence of hundreds of car buyers have been the driving force for JSP to venture into the premium and niche space of premium pre-owned cars in Bangalore.

For more information, please call 091489 99971 / 8590001090 or visit:

Address: Hosur Road, Srinivasa Nagar, AECS Layout, Singasandra, Bangalore 560068,

