JSSATE STEP hosts Future Tech Summit 2024: Innovating Technology Solutions for the 8 Billion

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: JSSATE STEP, NOIDA, India's premier Technology Business Incubator (TBI), organized the Future Tech Summit at India Habitat Centre, Delhi. The Summit, commemorating 20 years of JSS STEP Noida's impactful journey, welcomed over 200 delegates from the startup ecosystem, including JSS STEP Alumni, incubated startups, corporate partners, and government officials from Department of Science & Technology (DST), Dept of Biotechnology (DBT), and Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX).

The Summit served as a vibrant platform for visionaries, disruptors, and pioneers to explore the horizons of future machines, healthcare, humanity, and sustainability. With an aim to foster collaboration and innovation, the Summit brought together startups, investors, government officials, and corporate entities in a unified effort towards driving positive change. During the event, 10 technology startups showcased their technologies and networked with investors and corporate representatives, enhancing their visibility and opportunities for collaboration.

The Summit speakers deliberated on developing Indian technologies which have the potential to go global in future.

To mark the occasion, a Coffee table book titled 'Innovation Odyssey' was launched, showcasing 20 years of STEP's profound impact on the Startup ecosystem and profiling over 295 incubated startups.

The program commenced with a keynote address by Mr. Manish Rathi, Founder of Intrcity and Railyatri who provided invaluable insights for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on the summit's significance, Dr Divya Rajput, CEO, JSS STEP, NOIDA said, "The Future Tech Summit 2024 underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the technology ecosystem. By providing a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, we empower startups to accelerate their growth trajectories and address global challenges."

The summit featured engaging sessions, including a Fireside Chat and Reverse Pitch Acceleration session, highlighting the importance of corporate investor mindset, AI-driven automation, and sustainable solutions. Startups seized the opportunity to showcase their innovations with Pallavi Luharuka, CEO, Royal Bengal Greentech received the Best Pitching Award by Agatsa Software Pvt Ltd and Tanvi Jain from MyWays received the Best HR Tech Award by APANA infotech. Distinguished speakers, including Dr. PKB Menon, Mr. Praveen Roy, Dr. Chhaya Chauhan, Mr. Abhinav Mayaram, and Mr Anil Gupta graced the occasion, sharing their expertise and inspired startup founders.

Additionally, five alumni were honoured with the 'Good Governance Award' for effective management of public funds, and ten women entrepreneurs received the HDFC Bank's Parivartan Start-ups Awards.

About JSSATE STEP, NOIDA

JSSATE SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY ENTREPRENEURS PARK (JSSATE STEP), NOIDA is India's pioneering Technology Business Incubator (TBI) established in 2000 and officially recognized by the National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) in 2004. With a specialized focus on emerging technologies such as Electric Mobility, Smart City Tech, Clean-Tech, Health-Tech, and Deep Tech, it has successfully incubated over 180 startups to date, forming a thriving ecosystem where innovative ideas take shape and transform into impactful businesses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor