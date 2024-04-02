JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale

Mumbai, April 2 Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led group company JSW Energy said on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore via the sale of shares to institutional investors.

The share sale could be done in one or more tranches subject to regulatory approvals as may be required and the Board has authorised the company’s Finance Committee to take all the necessary decisions in this regard, JSW Energy said in its filing with the stock exchanges.

The company has also submitted its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended 31st December 2023 and 31st December 2022 together with the limited review report as part of the disclosure documents in relation to the Issue.

--IANS

sps/dan

