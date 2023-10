Gutkha worth Rs 11L seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a joint action by the crime branch and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), banned tobacco product and gutkha worth Rs 11 lakh stored in a godown in Nawabpura was seized on Saturday. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station under various sections. The action was executed by PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Praveen Wagh, Yogesh Navsare, Vijay Bhanuse, Vijay Ghuge, Kailas Kakad, Kakasaheb Adhane, Ashwaling Honrao, Dnyaneshwar Pawar, FDA officer Nikhil Kulkarni and others.