Juniper IPO Opens Tomorrow: Check Price, and Other Important Details

Luxury hotel development and ownership company Juniper Hotels is set to launch an initial public offer (IPO) on February 21. The IPO will be open for subscription for three trading days, till February 23 from 10 am to 5 pm. Juniper Hotels IPO is a mainboard issue of Rs 1,800 crore comprising fresh issuance of five crore shares.

Juniper Hotels IPO allotment date

The basis of the allotment of shares under the IPO of Juniper Hotels is set to be finalised tentatively on February 26.

Juniper Hotels IPO listing date

Juniper Hotels IPO shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE tentatively on February 28.

Juniper Hotels IPO price band

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 342-360 per share.

Juniper Hotels IPO lot size

Potential investors will be able to bid for Jupiter Hotels shares, under the IPO, in multiples of 40 shares.This translates into Rs 13,680-14,400 per lot.

Juniper Hotels IPO: Book-running lead managers

Jm Financial Ltd, Clsa India Pvt Ltd and ICICI Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers whereas Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

What does Juniper Hotels do?

Incorporated in 1985, Juniper Hotels is a luxury hotel development and ownership company.

