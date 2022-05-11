Just Little Things That Matter founded by Author & Entrepreneur Shaymi Shah launches its new collection of lifestyle products

Under the visionary leadership of renowned author and entrepreneur Shaymi Shah, the Lifestyle product brand 'Just Little Things That Matter' has launched its new collection of scented candles.

These scented candles come in three categories: Soy Wax Tin Candles, Soy Wax Jar Candles, and Soy Wax Dessert Candles. Each candle comes with amazing fragrances that keep the mood of the surroundings vibrant and happier. Along with offering different aromas, they also have a special message written on the candles to lift the customer's mood.

Just little things that matter is a collection of stationery items and lifestyle products customized with quotes and musings written by Shaymi Shah, which reminds us about the little things that matter in daily life. Time and again, she has attempted to find meaning in the simpler things, to find beauty in the ordinary through her writing. To make her dream come true, she founded Just Little Things That Matter. Today with a creative mind and outstanding vision, the brand has a wide range of collections from diaries and bookmarks to candles, coasters, and much more customized with a special message. Leaving benchmark in the society, Shaymi has joined hands with several national and international creative Organizations, publications, and brands to work upon with all her experience on "Just little things that matter" and several social projects contributing India toward United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

For years Shaymi Shah has been published in over 40+ anthologies and has published her debut book of poems. And also runs a poetry podcast called 'Pause for a Rhyme' available on Spotify. With so much on her platter, she shared some interesting thoughts about her brand and stated, "I always had the vision to inspire the next generation and impact the world through my work. To remind them about the 'little things that matter' in everyday life and make them feel alive and happy, I incepted my brand. These fascinating products designed by me have abstract detailing and thoughtfulness so that every time you use them, you feel an instant sense of calmness and relaxation. When the world was facing a huge impact on mental health, I thought of aspiring to evoke emotions and trigger people's senses through the products just like the way I do through writing.

