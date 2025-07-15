Jyotiraditya Scindia sets 20-30% growth target for India Post circles in FY26

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Union Minister of Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday set an ambitious growth target of 20 per cent to 30 per cent for Financial Year 2025-26 across different Circles of India Post, tailored to their potential in specific verticals.

This goal is part of a broader mission to transform India Post into a sustainable profit centre for the Government of India, without compromising its social responsibility, the Ministry of Communications said in an official statement.

Department of Posts convened its Annual Business Meet 2025-26 in the national capital under the leadership of Scindia.

This strategic gathering brought together Heads of Circles from across the country to deliberate on the roadmap for India Post's business transformation and its evolving role as a premium logistics and citizen-centric service provider.

During the meeting, all Circle Heads presented their business performance, regional initiatives, challenges, and strategies to accelerate growth. These presentations underscored the vibrant, grassroots efforts underway to align with national priorities and enhance India Post's capabilities in logistics, banking, e-commerce, and public service delivery.

Scindia engaged with the delegates, listening intently to the developments, hurdles, and aspirations of each region. In his address, he reiterated India Post's vital role in bridging the rural-urban divide and strengthening inclusive growth through robust logistics, financial inclusion, and digital connectivity.

"India Post isn't just a service but a lifeline connecting the remotest corners of our nation. Proud to see the energy, commitment, and ideas from every corner of the country," said Shri Scindia.

Commending the organisation's forward momentum, the Minister praised India Post for embracing a corporate-style structure that prioritises performance metrics, innovation, and accountability.

He emphasised the importance of cultivating a professional, service-oriented culture to enable India Post to compete vigorously in logistics and financial services while upholding its public service mandate.

The discussions also focused on infrastructure development, process simplification, capacity-building, and digital enablement and all essential components in positioning India Post as a future-ready, last-mile logistics and service powerhouse.

The Annual Business Meet concluded with a strong collective resolve to drive business growth, leverage technology, and foster a culture of service, innovation, and excellence throughout the organisation.

In a significant step toward enhancing internal communication and knowledge sharing, Shri Scindia launched a new monthly e-newsletter, Dak Samvaad.

This platform will spotlight innovations, business insights, and field success stories, bringing to light stories of transformation, the quiet resilience of India Post employees, and the unwavering trust of the citizens they serve. Dak Samvaad aims to inspire, educate, and connect stakeholders across the vast India Post network.

