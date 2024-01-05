K Raheja Corp Group: A Legacy of Trust and Excellence

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 5: As real estate segment booms across the country, K Raheja Corp, a notable group, has made significant strides in various real estate classess including residential developments, office spaces, hospitality, and retail. The company has a strong presence in major cities, offering a range of services and facilities that cater to diverse needs. With decades of unwavering commitment, they have developed several luxury residential spaces across Mumbai and other major cities, robust office portfolio, developed hotels for premium brands, and have been the foundation behind multiple malls. Notable for its long-standing commitment and experience, the group has made a name for itself in both the real estate and retail sectors, as evidenced by their successful track record with three listed entities.

With luxury residential real estate booming in India, their residential arm, K Raheja Corp Homes, stands at the forefront with some of the key residential developments. Being one of the fastest emerging luxury residential developer in India, the brand is recognized for its high-quality projects in prime locations of Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune. Projects like Raheja Vivarea, Raheja Artesia, Raheja Vistas and Raheja Viva reflect the company's dedication to offering top-notch housing options. Ongoing ventures like Raheja Modern Vivarea, Valetta, Maestro and The Glades further showcase this commitment.

As the group expands its horizons, K Raheja Corp is set to make a mark with distinct expansion plans in Southern and Central suburbs of Mumbai as well as other cities with its residential arm. Drawing expertise from respective business domains, K Raheja Corp Homes is strategically poised to create unique offerings that effectively meets consumer demands.

In the realm of commercial real estate, Mindspace Business Parks, a part of K Raheja Corp, provides high-quality office spaces in key markets. These spaces are designed to foster productivity and innovation, aiming to create a business-friendly ecosystem. The group's venture into hospitality through Chalet Hotels Ltd. has also been noteworthy. Their hotels, including partnerships with renowned brands like JW Marriott and The Westin, are strategically located to offer luxurious experiences to a broad range of guests.

In the retail sector, the group's Inorbit Malls have been instrumental in shaping the mall culture in India. These malls, located in strategic areas, offer a mix of fashion, food, and entertainment options. Similarly, Shoppers Stop, under the group's umbrella, brings together a variety of brands, enhancing the shopping experience for consumers.

