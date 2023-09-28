K Raheja Corp Homes: A Legacy of Luxury and Sustainability

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 28: With a legacy spanning over four decades, K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential business of K Raheja Corp group, has firmly established itself as one of India's foremost premium luxury residential developers. Popularly known for completing projects ahead of committed timelines, the brand’s journey has been marked by an unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, integrity, and sustainable practices, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Synonymous with opulence, world-class amenities, and state-of-the-art architecture, one of the hallmarks of K Raheja Corp Homes is its diverse portfolio of luxury residential projects. With a strong presence in vibrant cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Goa, they have delivered homes to over 7500 families. K Raheja Corp Homes projects redefine the concept of urban living, blending modern comforts with sophistication.

In the bustling heart of Mumbai, K Raheja Corp Homes have introduced properties in the most premium pin-codes such as Raheja Vivarea and Raheja Modern Vivarea, in Mahalaxmi, Raheja Artesia in Worli and Valletta in Juhu – all featuring meticulously designed interiors, inspiring skyline views that provide an oasis of comfort and tranquillity amidst the bustling city life. Even the recently launched Maestro in Juhu is developed at the legendary BR House and is certainly a landmark of fame, luxury, and glamour.

Their projects in Pune include Raheja Sterling, Raheja Reserve and Raheja Stellar in the much-coveted NIBM Road in South Pune and offer residences that epitomize luxury and comfort amidst expansive spaces. Another luxurious offering, Raheja Viva, present in South Pune and Goa, boasts of state-of-the-art villas, plots, townhouses, and row houses surrounded by lush green landscapes.

In an era where environmental responsibility is vital, K Raheja Corp Homes stands as a trailblazer. Starting from the construction phase and continuing post occupancy, their properties boast of ecological accountability. Their commitment to the environment and holistic approach to luxury living have for decades attracted discerning buyers.

Now the developer is all set to extend its legacy to Bengaluru with the launch of a project in Koramangala. It promises to be a premium residential project that embodies the company's values of customer-centricity, quality, and sustainability.

K Raheja Corp Homes continues to etch an indelible mark on India's luxury real estate landscape. With a rich legacy and unwavering commitment to excellence, the brand continues to shape the future of luxury living in India. As it expands its presence to new cities and neighbourhoods, they remain dedicated to creating outstanding residential communities that add significant value to the lives of its residents while honouring the legacy of each location it touches.

