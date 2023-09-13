Kainaaz Pervez is Back in Bollywood After 10 years with 'Siti Mat Mar' Song

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Renowned international actress and model, Kainaaz Pervez, recently unveiled her music video, 'Siti Mat Mar', with great excitement at Shaadi Mubarak restaurant in Mumbai. The event was attended by esteemed guests, including Jimmy Shergill, Naved Jaffrey, TV actor Ravi Gossain, Zaid, Pawan sharma of gangor TV and Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, MD of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. The guests were warmly welcomed with drums and boundless enthusiasm.

'Siti Mat Mar', produced by Kainaaz Pervez and Priya Keshvi Patel has music composed by DJ Sheizwood and has garnered overwhelming attention since its release through Zee Music Company. Kainaaz Pervez , recognized for her roles in TV serials such as 'Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja', 'Desh Me Nikla Hoga Chand', 'Dial 100', and many more, with over 20 music videos including 'Mehbooba', 'Ye Din To Aata Hai', 'Inhe To Loot Liya' and numerous films like 'Khamosh Kauf Ki Raat' 'Escape from Taliban', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahan', 'Mr. Ya Miss' among others, continues her international pursuits with the music video 'Siti Mat Mar'. This video strongly emphasizes women's empowerment.

The song, presented by Page 3 Limited and Gap Bollywood, carries the tagline "Mera jism, Mera adhikaar", which means, "My body, My right", It is sung by Rapper Huma Sayyed and Sanchiti Sakat, with lyrics written by Yash Eshwari. The video is skillfully choreographed and directed by Longinus Fernandes, with cinematography by Hossein Shirzad.

In addition to being a producer, Priya Keshvi Patel, well-known as a casting director for various Hollywood projects, also serves as the casting director for the song. The video stars Matt Adcock, Hiten Patel, and Kainaaz Pervez herself.

Kainaaz Pervez enjoyed a successful stint in Bollywood before her international journey, which took her to Dubai and London for nearly a decade. Her return to the glamour world with 'Siti Mat Mar' has received a warm response from the audience.

During the song launch, Kainaaz captivated the audience with her impressive dance performances on 'Mehbooba O Mehbooba' and 'What Jhumka,' Special guest Jimmy Shergill expressed his appreciation for 'Siti Mat Mar', acknowledging its positive impact on women's empowerment. He extended his best wishes to Kainaaz Pervez and the entire team.

At the event, Kainaaz expressed her gratitude to all the guests, including Jimmy Shergill, Ravi Gossain and Zaid for their attendance despite the rainy weather. She emphasized that 'Siti Mat Mar' conveys a crucial message alongside its glamour quotient. The song advocates for respecting women, promoting gender equality, and opposing the objectification of women. Kainaaz concluded by stating that these themes are effectively portrayed through captivating visuals and music in the video www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXy7i6XLEB0.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor