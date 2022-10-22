Kanika Rana Fine Jewellery based in Surat has carved a special place in the G & J industry in India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 22: Kanika Rana Fine Jewellery, a luxury jewellery brand based in Surat, has carved itself a special place in the gems and jewllery industry by providing clients with designs that blend Indian culture with modern aesthetics.

The company’s mission is to completely transform the fine jewellery and lifestyle business in India by placing an unprecedented level of importance on craftsmanship, quality, and customer experience. In a short amount of time, Kanika Rana Fine Jewelry has built a big, dedicated fan base in India and beyond.

Fine Jewelry’s founder and a jewellery designer with over 15 years of experience, Kanika Rana, defines design as the process of creating something beautiful and distinctive for each client. The mission of the company is “to create an impact on culture via the development of magnificent works of art that perfectly integrate forward-thinking design with time-honored workmanship.” The brand’s jewellery collection is designed to empower women via adorable creations of art. Kanika Rana remarked, “You can get anything from the most classic to the most modern fashions here.”

Till now, Kanika Rana has worked with many top celebrities such as Asha Parekh, Saie Tamhankar, Aahana Kumara, Ridhima Pandit, Disha Parmar, Divya Aggarwal, Jannat Zubair, Rashmi Desai, and others, making it one of the leading fashion jewelry brands in India.

Diamonds and jewellery have always held Kanika’s interest. “Even in my wildest dreams, I never imagined that one day I would be the owner of India’s most prestigious jewellery business and a successful jewellery designer. Thanks to our award-winning design team’s meticulous attention to detail, each of our products represents the pinnacle of quality. We take pride in accurately reflecting the radiance of all our jewellery, which we do by using state-of-the-art techniques and innovative design, “ said Kanika.

According to Kanika, their jewellery is meant to be worn throughout the rest of one’s life, not simply as a special occasion. The addition of fine jewellery to the line improves the brand by reflecting both the rich cultural heritage of India and the cutting-edge fashions that give the company’s products its distinctive flair.

As a jeweller, I take great care in crafting pieces that move their wearers. I find something exquisite in every facet of the jewellery. That’s why the idea of developing greatness allows it to enlarge a look by a factor of 100. Celebrities and fashionistas alike use fine jewellery as a status signal, according to Kanika.

Soon, Kanika will go international with her jewellery design business.

