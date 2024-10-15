Kanodia Group Marks Entry into Real Estate under the Brand Name "KREEVA"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 15: The Kanodia Group, a diversified business conglomerate with dominance in the cement, hygiene, new-age media, and building solutions sectors; is all set to venture into the real estate market with KREEVA - A real estate development platform led by professionals.

KREEVA is formed with a vision of transforming real estate space with groundbreaking innovations, exclusivity, and sophisticated architecture to offer a new level of elegance and luxury to the discerning home buyers of New India.

To effectuate its vision, Kanodia Group has entered into a strategic alliance with Meridian Assets Partners (MAP) - a real estate-focused asset management outfit to deliver the highest level of value governance and transparency for its stakeholders.

Starting with the Delhi NCR region, KREEVA will expand its footprint across India in the coming years. These investments will be directed towards developing uber-luxury spaces located in city centres that are designed to transform the ordinary into an unforgettable experience to set a new standard in luxury living and sophisticated design.

Leading this new venture is Mayank Jain, CEO of KREEVA, a seasoned investment banking and real estate professional, whose role will be pivotal in realizing the vision that the platform is set out to achieve. His expertise lies in strategic financial advisory and high-stake commercial real estate transactions. Jain's strategic leadership, combined with the visionary outlook of Dr. Gautam Kanodia, ensures that KREEVA will deliver extraordinary offerings that set new benchmarks in the market.

"KREEVA is not just about building homes; it's about creating a lifestyle that epitomizes luxury and innovation. We are committed to delivering unparalleled quality and elegance in every project. Our goal is to set new standards in the real estate market, ensuring that each development reflects our dedication to excellence and our passion for creating exclusive living spaces," said Mayank Jain, CEO of KREEVA.

Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder - KREEVA, Co-founder, Kanodia Group, transmitting the family legacy into this exciting new realm of real estate, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, "Backed by Mayank's deep financial expertise and our three decades of excellence in establishing successful diversified business portfolio, we are confident that we will be successful in bringing KREEVA's vision to life by blending creativity, technical ingenuity and expertise to create spaces that will be truly special. Every project of KREEVA will offer a perfect blend of innovative design, functionality, and timeless beauty, delivering an unparalleled living experience to our clientele."

The Kanodia Group's legacy of excellence and its unwavering dedication to quality will undoubtedly make KREEVA a name synonymous with luxury and sophistication in the real estate market. With ambitious plans and a steadfast commitment to innovation, KREEVA is set to transform the landscape of high-end residential living, creating timeless spaces that cater to the discerning tastes of modern homebuyers.

In the recent move, Kanodia Group acquired a prime 1.74-acre land parcel in Sector-46 of Gurgaon for approximately INR 153 crore. Offering a perfect blend of urban convenience and serene living, Sector-46 is strategically located in Gurgaon, with proximity to key landmarks, excellent social infrastructure, and connectivity which makes it an ideal choice for customers looking to invest in luxury projects. The strategic acquisition of prime land in Gurgaon underscores the group's commitment to delivering exceptional value and quality to its customers.

Kanodia Group is a distinguished conglomerate with a legacy of excellence and innovation. Established over three decades ago, the Group has played a pioneering role in the cement industry. Besides cement, the Group's diversified interests span various sectors, including Hygiene, Building Solutions, real estate, and others. With a focus on delivering quality products and services, Kanodia Group has evolved into a trusted name in the business landscape all across the Country. The Group's future endeavours include expanding its presence in Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, further solidifying its reputation as a forward-thinking and progressive business group.

