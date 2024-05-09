Kapoor & Sons' Writer's Short Film, "Butterfly", Leaves Audiences Wanting More

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Spandan Mishra's poignant short film, "Butterfly," was recently screened to much adulation through a special screening at a popular theatre in Andheri, Mumbai. Directed by Mishra, and produced by Last Minute Productions, in association with Dumroo Media, the film offers a powerful exploration of human connections with a minimal cast.

"Butterfly" features the talents of actors Shiv Tandan and Rahul Prakash. With only two individuals on screen, the film promises an intimate and thought-provoking experience regarding 2 friends from college days, and how their lives have diverged over the years, while asking a very tantalizing, "what if..." at the end. The short film is sure to reel you in, and make you want to see more of the story, to find out the various factors that led here, as well as what could possibly happen next, as the credits roll.

Speaking at the event, the Director and Producer, Spandan Mishra said, "To accomplish any task, no matter how big or small, one thing is very important, and that is to take the first step, and begin the journey! And that first step, while tricky, was less difficult for me than most, because of the immense encouragement and support I have received from my wife, family and friends! I was lucky enough to find talented people, who have helped me make this beginning, and deliver this final edit with the confidence that it will leave audiences wanting to watch more!"

Last Minute Productions is in discussions with various OTT platforms for acquisition, and you should be able to watch the short film online soon.

Spandan Mishra

Spandan Mishra, a rising star in the Indian film scene (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5337798/), has garnered acclaim for his unique storytelling abilities. He is a filmmaker known for exploring the finer nuances of relationships, in his storytelling. When he is not moonlighting as a Screenwriter for Dharma Productions, or involved in projects under his own banner at Last Minute Productions, Mishra works as a Commissioning Editor at MX Player. A media industry veteran of over 2 decades, Mishra has previously worked with companies such as Disney+ Hotstar, Rediffusion Y&R, Leo Burnett and ICICI Bank among others.

Last Minute Productions:

Last Minute Productions is a production house based in Mumbai, dedicated to developing and producing a spectrum of media formats like theatrical plays, ad films, shorts, series and features with the spirit and passion of true storyphiles. Set up in 2009 by Spandan Mishra, the group comprises of professional actors, artists and technicians working primarily in the media and advertising industry.

Dumroo Media:

Dumroo Media is a boutique content creation company that has interests in producing movies, web shows and digital media content. The company has recently made its foray into acquisition and is looking aggressively at acquiring content from movies, sports, short films, animation, lifestyle, web exclusive, etc. in all Indian languages.

Dumroo Media is founded by Dinesh Pitre, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/dineshpitre/)a media industry veteran of over 20 years who worked with brands like Star Plus, where he handled the marketing responsibilities for the existing legacy shows and Sony MAX where he led marketing campaigns and helped the channel deliver over six strong IPL campaigns.

