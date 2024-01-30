Karan Sharma Aka Jeet, "Despite Being The Youngest In The Squad, Jeet Holds A Remarkable Distinction Of Being The Youngest Pilot In The Air Dragons Unit"

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 30: Siddharth Anand's recent venture Fighter has become a colossal hit in the cinema world for its first ever aerial action movie, but most importantly for captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar cast. Among the standout performances is that of the talented young lad Karan Sharma, who portrayed the role of Ajeet Deshpande aka Jeet in the movie 'Fighter' with authenticity and bringing life to the character with finesse. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the engineer turned actor Karan Sharma started his acting journey in the year 2017 under casting maverick Mukesh Chhabra's guidance. He then went on to star in Amazon Prime's Gehreiyen alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.

Speaking about his journey and character, Karan Sharma shares, "Ajeet Deshpande or Jeet is a cheerful and carefree individual, radiating positivity and innocence. His joyful and fun-loving nature makes him a standout personality. Despite his youthful exuberance, Jeet holds the remarkable distinction of being the youngest pilot in the prestigious Air Dragons unit in the movie. Recognized as the top young pilot, he has earned his place in the Air Dragons through his exceptional skills in the skies. He further adds, "Jeet will always hold a special place in my heart as I enjoyed playing him onscreen. Somewhere down the line I could resonate with the character in real life. Just like Jeet, I am too a fun loving and happy go lucky individual who likes finding the best of things no matter how the situation is. It almost felt like I was channelizing Karan Sharma through Jeet onscreen."

Karan Sharma also talked about how working with Director Siddharth Anand on 'Fighter' was an enlightening experience. "He shared invaluable advice that has stayed with me throughout my career. Siddharth sir emphasized the importance of never hesitating to ask questions about understanding a character deeply for a nuanced portrayal onscreen. He made it clear that seeking clarity is key, regardless of the scale or nature of the project. He also emphasizes on keeping the acting process on screen natural and not too practiced at the same time he encourages you to improvise your stint along the way to infuse authenticity to the character."

Beyond his exceptional performance in Fighter, Karan Sharma has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline, Bedhadak being one of the highly anticipated project that will also star Shanaya Kapoor. The young actor's journey from an engineering background to the forefront of the entertainment industry exemplifies his commitment to pursuing his dreams. As Karan continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen charisma, his passion and versatility promise a future adorned with more compelling roles and cinematic excellence.

