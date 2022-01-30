Karnataka SSLC PUC exam 2022: 5 important techniques to complete the syllabus

Karnataka PUC class 12 exam will be conducted in May-June and Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam will be conducted in March-April. It is also known as Karnataka Pre-University Examination. This exam is conducted by the Department of Pre-university Education, Karnataka, at the state level.

Students preparing for the Karnataka 1st & 2nd PUC Board exam & SSLC Exam can check the complete Karnataka PUC and SSLC syllabus 2022 for the Board annual Public exam preparation. Students have enough time to prepare for this exam. Students must plan their studies within due time to pass this exam with high score. Directorate of Government Education, Karnataka. This exam will be conducted in various mediums. The students who qualify in this exam are promoted. Approx 11 lakh students are expected to appear in the Karnataka PUC and SSLC examinations 2022 this year.

Karnataka PUC and SSLC board Examination Preparation Techniques :

Students need to prepare for Karnataka PUC and SSLC 2022 smartly by tweaking their academic lifestyle a bit. Small changes can bring about great results. Read Karnataka PUC and SSLC board exam toppers' own tried and tested methods to prepare a strategy for yourself.

The best thing one needs to do while preparing for KSEEB PUC and SSLC 2022 exams, is to be sure to gather all the information syllabus, exam pattern, admit card. This will help you organize your mind and reduce the stress for preparation and exam day.

Many students no need to bother to read the syllabus, but it is important to do judge which topics to prioritize before others. Go through the syllabus and exam pattern for Karnataka PUC and SSLC 2022 carefully and make notes of the mark's distribution.

After going through the syllabus and exam pattern, you need to put all the information in a study plan which gives your studies discipline. Making a study plan will make you avoid losing any precious time by allotting time for your day-to-day activities.

It is important to practice every topic you complete through sample papers or previous year's question papers. Time yourself and try to solve the paper in the shortest time possible so that in the exam you have time for revision too. Students can also complete their preparations with Oswaal Karnataka SSLC PUC Sample Question Paper Class 10 12 for Exam 2021-22 where they will get the best preparation material for upcoming exams and will also get some benefits like:

* Latest Board Examination Paper with Scheme of Valuation

* Strictly as per the latest syllabus, blueprint & design of the question paper.

* Board-specified typologies of questions for exam success

* Perfect answers with Board Scheme of Valuation

* Handwritten Toppers Answers for exam-oriented preparation

* NCERT Textbook Questions fully solved

* Previous Years' Board Examination Questions

Here is the recommended link for Karnataka SSLC Sample Question Paper Class 10 for Exam 2022, click here

Here is the recommended link for Karnataka 2nd PUC Sample Question Paper Class 12 for Exam 2022, click here

All the Students must remember to take breaks and eat healthy while preparing for Karnataka PUC and SSLC 2022. You need to be healthy, then only you will be able to perform at your very best. Keep stress at bay by engaging in your hobbies, taking naps, or exercising while preparing for the exam.

Develop subject-wise learning habit and familiar with all the topics.

Focus to manage the time.

Frequently asked questions about KSEEB PUC:

What is the KSEEB Karnataka PUC and SSLC Examination?

Karnataka PUC exam refers to the 1st PUC and 2nd PUC examination which is the 11th and 12th class examination of the Karnataka board. Karnataka SSLC exam refers to the board examination which is the 9th and 10th class examination of the Karnataka board.

From where can I check the Karnataka PUC and SSLC syllabus for the academic year 2022?

All the Students can check the syllabus on the official website of the Karnataka board.

What is the difficulty level of questions asked in the Karnataka PUC and SSLC exam?

Easy to moderate level questions are asked in this examination.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor