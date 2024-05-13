KARNEX Unveils New Global Development & Engineering Centre in Bangalore to Pioneer R&D in Next-Generation Automotive Technologies

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13: KARNEX, a renowned name in the Indian automotive software industry, strategically announces the opening of its new global development and engineering centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in KARNEX's journey of delivering cutting-edge solutions to the automotive sector.

Established in 2013 under AUTO-CAN Solutions, KARNEX has rapidly emerged as a pioneering force in providing specialized software solutions tailored for the Automotive Industry. With a relentless focus on innovation and a commitment to excellence, KARNEX has garnered a reputation for its innovative offerings and customer-centric approach.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Suresh D, CEO & Group CTO of Spark Minda Technical Centre, Minda Corporation Ltd., as the guest of honor. His presence serves to underscore the industry-wide recognition and endorsement that KARNEX garners for its significant contributions to the automotive software domain.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Suresh D, CEO & Group CTO of Spark Minda Technical Centre, Minda Corporation Ltd., said, "KARNEX has proven to be an invaluable partner in our pursuit of technological excellence. We extend our heartfelt congratulations on the inauguration of their new engineering center in Bengaluru and eagerly anticipate sustained collaboration in pivotal realms of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) Mobility."

"Our mission at KARNEX is to provide innovative technological solutions that empower our esteemed customers to achieve their development roadmaps and organizational goals," said Karan Singh, Founder & CEO, KARNEX. "This new facility positions KARNEX in proximity to the largest talent pool in India i.e., Bengaluru, fostering our growth journey. With the launch of our new development centre, we are confident to add 500 engineers, specialists, architects, and advanced labs in the next 2 years. Focus will be on the automotive solutions & services for passenger & commercial vehicles, 2-wheelers and electric vehicle segments."

Pavan Majeti, General Manager-BD at KARNEX, added, "Our expansion to Bengaluru signifies our commitment to providing exceptional services to our key clients, and cater to both domestic and international markets. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions and fostering long-term partnerships."

The company's distinctive qualities were highlighted by Manish Sharma, Senior Director of Engineering at KARNEX, "Our in-house team's strength ensures seamless project execution and quick response times, offering our clients a competitive edge." KARNEX focuses on a number of topics, including connected vehicles, SDV, AUTOSAR, Functional Safety (FuSa), Cyber Security, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), e-mobility, cloud computing, and data science.

For businesses looking to establish a lasting partnership with their new Engineering Services Partner (ESP), KARNEX invites them to connect now and embark on a journey of innovation and growth. For more details please log in KARNEX.

