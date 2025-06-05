Kaushalya Logistics Delivers 28% Surge in Consolidated Total Income for H2 FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has announced its Audited H2 FY25 Financial Results.

H2 FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 76,342.14 Lakh, YoY growth of 28.43%

EBITDA of ₹ 1,271.29 Lakh, YoY growth of 12.50%

Net Profit of ₹ 571.96 Lakh, YoY growth of 19.29%

EPS of ₹ 3.09, YoY growth of 8.04%

H2 FY25 Consolidated Highlights:

Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:

Trade of Electronic Appliances: ₹72,076.11 Lakh, contributing 95.57% of the revenue, with a YoY growth of 28.35%.

Logistics & Services Income: ₹ 3,206.14 Lakh, contributing 4.25% of the revenue, with a YoY growth of 23.25%.

Commenting on this Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, “Our performance in H2 FY25, which reflects the strength of our business model and our continued focus on operational excellence. Several strategic developments during the period have supported our positive trajectory.

Being honoured with the MSME Ratna Award was a proud moment, recognizing our efforts in building a reliable and scalable platform. Successfully executing a 500 km ODC consignment from Pune to Dahej demonstrated our capability in handling complex and large-scale cargo movements with precision.

The incorporation of our wholly owned subsidiary, Bhumika Logistics and Services Limited, marks a key step in expanding our service offerings. We also crossed a significant milestone by operating over 100 depots and rake points, with a strong presence across key states.

On the business development front, we added Bondada Engineering Limited as a major client in the Full Truck Load segment, further consolidating our position in the FTL sector. Recently, we secured Shree Cement as a new client and commenced operations at the Bhiwani depot under the CFA model. This strategic addition not only enhances our footprint in North India but is also poised to drive meaningful contributions to our growth in FY26. With this, we now cater to four of the top five cement manufacturers in the country—highlighting our strong and expanding presence in the cement sector.

With strong growth in India's e-commerce and real estate sectors, and continued policy support, we are well-positioned for future expansion. We remain focused on scaling our network and creating long-term value.””” “”””

H2 FY25 Key Business Highlights

MSME Ratna Award 2025 Honoured with the prestigious MSME Ratna Award, presented by Shri Pankaj Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance, to Mr. Uddhav Poddar and Mrs. Bhumika Poddar ODC Consignment Successfully executed a 500 km ODC consignment from Pune to Dahej with precision and efficiency, handling a massive cargo measuring 40x20x20 Incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, Bhumika Logistics and Services Limited, is engaged in the business of providing logistics services. Crosses 100 Depots Milestone The company achieved a significant milestone by operating a total of 101 depots and rake heads across multiple states, including 30 each in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, 24 in Bihar, and a strong presence in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. Added New Client Secured Bondada Engineering Limited as a key client in the Full Truck Load segment, enhancing logistics capabilities and strengthening presence in India’s infrastructure sector. CCFA Model Total 14 Depots commenced for Adani Group 11 Depots for ACC (Adani Group)

3 Depots for Ambuja Cement (Adani Group) CFA Model Total 10 Depots & Rake Points commenced for Adani Group 4 Depots & Rake Points for ACC (Adani Group)

6 Depots & Rake Points for Ambuja Cement (Adani Group)

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor