Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet launches Mobile Wellness Clinic

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 20: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, a leading healthcare institution, launched the Mobile Wellness Clinic, a major initiative under CSR Project of Kauvery Hospital, Rotary Club of Madras North and Bay Forge. This ambitious project aims to bridge healthcare accessibility gaps in Chennai and its surrounding districts by offering free medical screenings and consultations to the underprivileged.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Honorable Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Thiru Dha. Velu, MLA for Mylapore Constituency.

The mobile unit is expected to benefit over 100,000 individuals by providing timely medical interventions and raising health awareness in the community.

The Kauvery Mobile Wellness Clinic is a state-of-the-art mobile medical unit equipped with advanced diagnoses, including ECG, EchoCardiogram, X-rays, and BMD scanners. It offers a wide range of services across various specialties such as General Medicine, Diabetology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Nephrology, Pulmonology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Geriatrics, Neurology, and Diet Counseling. The clinic is designed to provide comprehensive screenings and early detection of health issues, bringing high-quality healthcare directly to the poor, particularly those in suburban areas who may otherwise have limited access to medical care.

This mobile unit is equipped with state of the art equipment capable of delivering the essential primary care and diagnostics that one would expect from a hospital. With the ability to conduct essential tests and provide expert consultations, the Kauvery Mobile Wellness Clinic ensures that individuals receive timely medical attention, which is crucial for preventing and managing chronic conditions.

"Beyond diagnostics and treatment, the Mobile Wellness Clinic will play a pivotal role in health education. The clinic will conduct community awareness sessions and free medical screening camps in schools, colleges, and local underprivileged communities, focusing on preventive health measures. We are honored and pleased to collaborate with Kauvery Hospital, a leading healthcare institution in the state who have also been doing various activities in the community to raise awareness on preventive health. We believe the expertise offered by Kauvery Hospital will enable the project to reach the maximum population in the state", says Rtn Dr P Sathish Chairman- CSR, Rotary Club of Madras North.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, "The launch of the Kauvery Mobile Wellness Clinic is our way of giving back to the community. Preventive Health is a key focus area where we have been consistently creating awareness on early diagnosis. However, when it comes to the semi-rural and rural areas, access to timely healthcare is still lacking, and through this project, we aim to bridge this gap. This initiative is a step forward in making quality healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial status. The project aligns with our mission of making great healthcare affordable and accessible. I thank Rotary Club of Madras North represented by Dr P Sathish - Chairman, CSR and Bay Forge represented by Julian Christopher, Managing Director, for collaborating with us in this noble initiative."

The Mobile Wellness Clinic shall conduct over 12 camps per month, screening around 600 individuals monthly. The clinic will primarily operate in Chennai and extend its services to the surrounding districts of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.

