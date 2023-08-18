Kaya Clinic expands its retail presence in Delhi, launches its largest clinic in Rajouri Garden

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 18: Kaya, India's leading aesthetic dermatology clinic, is expanding their retail presence in India with the launch of its largest flagship clinic at Rajouri Garden in Delhi. Located in the heart of the western section of the capital – Rajouri Garden is one of the most well-known and upscale localities. The clinic is spread over approx. 2500 sq. ft, and aims to get one step closer to its expanding customer base. The launch is aligned at a time when Kaya proudly celebrates 20 years of rich legacy that has helped beautify over 1 million customers and counting.

With over 70+ clinics in 20+ cities with 90+ dermatologists, the clinic at Rajouri Garden further cements Kaya's vision as a global brand. Rajouri Garden as a location is home to a young, vibrant, aspirational and beauty and wellness enthusiast audience, who define the vision Kaya has for the new clinic. The interior design of the new Kaya Clinic will capture the modern JapanD theory of design, with a minimalistic outlook, portraying a sense of zen and calm. The visual imagery and content display throughout the Clinic space imparts a message of "inclusive beauty". Consultation spaces have been designed with customer convenience as top priority and impart a sense of assurance and endorse the values of the brand. Being one of the largest aesthetic dermatology chains in India with 90+ dermatologists, Kaya ensures the best, with State-of-art technology, globally acclaimed services, and holistic solutions for Skin, Body & Hair.

Today, the brand has established might as the no.1 skin clinic chain and has now successfully ventured into allied services such as body and hair to provide clients a holistic ritualistic Kaya experience. To celebrate the marquee occasion of completing 20 years, the brand launched their latest campaign- #FlauntYourBeauty, which encourages people to proudly flaunt their aesthetic treatments and not hide them. It is not a guilty secret, it is a beautiful empowering journey that enables you to achieve the beauty you desire, in a manner of your choosing. #BeautifulisYou As a legacy innovator brand that introduced India to this wonderful world, it is only befitting that now Kaya wishes to normalise the space of dermat led beauty and open up larger conversations in this space. Through a social experiment device, Kaya beautifully nudges and encourages everyone to flaunt their beauty.

Rajiv Suri, Global CEO – Kaya says, "We are ecstatic to bring forth the finest skin, hair, and body care services yet again at Rajouri Garden in West Delhi. This new milestone highlights our strong ongoing commitment to India. Our goal is to ensure that our world-class services are easily and conveniently accessible to more and more beauty & wellness enthusiasts in India. Delhi is one of our key markets and the new clinic will be well-equipped with the best of technology, services and products promising an unforgettable experience to our customers."

Rajiv Nair, Group CEO – Kaya says, "We at Kaya always believe in holistic wellness and the brand has led the way for about two decades now. We are working at constantly improving and redefining our services with our consumers which is integral to Kaya's ethos. We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of Kaya's new clinic where our complete commitment will continue to lie in celebrating each consumer's unique individuality by offering personalized solutions with a result-oriented service."

Kaya is poised and primed for its next stage of making India beautiful. For 20 years, the brand has been the best-in-class destination for the most innovative, cutting-edge solutions in beauty. The services are designed and supervised by a team of expert dermatologists and carried out by certified beauty therapists who go through extensive training programs. The brand offers solutions in the specialized categories of Anti-Ageing, Pigmentation, Acne, Acne Scar, Laser Hair Reduction, Hair Transplant along with regular beauty enhancement services. The wide spectrum of over 60+ products, ranges from daily hair care and skin care to specific skin concerns for both men and women. Expanding their footprint deeper in India with the ever-growing evolution in the industry is our responsibility and commitment towards our nation.

About Kaya Limited:

Kaya Ltd. provides customized and personalized skin and hair care solutions through over 70+ Kaya Clinics across India. 20 years of enabling beautiful skin fueled by intense curiosity to constantly evolve and mirror our audience's mind-sets. Kaya delivers flawless skin and healthy hair through expert skin and hair care solutions that includes services in the areas of Acne/Acne-scar Reduction, Brightening, Pigmentation, Anti-Aging, Laser Hair Reduction, etc. along with regular beauty enhancement services. Kaya has developed a range of more than 60+ products and 600+ services with the help of our expert dermatologists ranging from daily essentials to specialized ones that work across skin and hair care problems. Kaya offers personalized solutions by 90+ expert dermatologists delivered through a synergistic combination of products and services backed by state-of-the-art safe skincare technologies.

