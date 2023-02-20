Kazind Medical Group to construct Medical University in Kazakhstan

Kazind Medical Group to construct a medical university in Kazakhstan. The group will be working closely with SRAM & MRAM Group for this collaboration. The Group will be working extensively in the field of Healthcare. The business alliance will be specifically catering to setting up a Hospital, will be facilitating in medical equipment, and medical University in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The Hospital will be a Multi-speciality hospital with 1000 beds offering a wide range of medical services catering to treating different types of illnesses and conditions. The doctors in these hospitals will also be deputed and recruited by the International conglomerate.

Kazind Medical Group Kazakhstan is the leading provider of health services in the region. In the past couple of years, the company has built a reputation as the go-to company for any healthcare industry and its expertise in handling healthcare portfolio.

Speaking on the development, Mahendra Joshi, Director, SRAM & MRAM Group, quoted, "We are delighted with this powerful alliance. Not only are we expecting a successful business from this alliance, but we will also be playing a pivotal role in bringing global healthcare in the region. The collaboration will be opening new avenues and will also help us to set up advanced technology as well."

"We are ecstatic with the alliance; the association will help the group explore and tap their existing transactions beyond geographies. We are hopeful of reaping greater outreach in the region with this collaboration", quoted, Thomas Mathew, Director - Group Financial Operations, SRAM & MRAM Group.

Dr Ajay Kumar Bhandari, Director, Kazind Medical Group Kazakhstan, said, "We are equally excited about this alliance. Kazind has been at a forefront of the healthcare vertical in the region and with this collaboration we are aiming to bring world-class healthcare services. We feel that the offerings of SRAM & MRAM will aid in the right impetus for offering global healthcare services here."

The multi-dimensional SRAM & MRAM Group has its core interests in Global Investments, Start-up Funding, Agro-products, Information Technology, etc. along with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The Group also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

On the professional front, Dr Ajay Kumar Bhandari is a versatile professional. Currently the Managing Director with proven abilities across all levels of organizational management. He is instrumental in developing partnerships, overseeing personnel and developing tactical plans to meet strategic goals. A Talented and proven leader with significant background in Managing the business.

Dr Bhandari was born in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and his initial education started at his birthplace only. His father is a former head of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). After his initial education, Dr. Bhandari moved to Almaty in the year 2002 for his higher education. From year 2002, he started his MBBS MD PHYSICIAN degree from Kazakhstan International Medical University and completed his MD PHYSICIAN in the year 2011.

Looking at the existing situation of the country, Dr Bhandari decided to explore business opportunities in the healthcare domain. He started out with a trading firm called RMP Global Events. He started to procure unique healthcare products through his firm. Soon this firm became a well-established brand in the country and its products were well-received in the region. Dr Bhandari started new projects and created multiple opportunities in various segments. With his unique business propositions, the local government recognized him and motivated him to do bigger projects. Soon Dr Bhandari became a well-known businessman in the nation and started multiple ventures. Today, Dr Bhandari is a permanent resident of Kazakhstan.

On a personal front, Dr Bhandari is married to Rahimzhanova Aliya Muratovna, and is blessed with four daughters.

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, the brainchild of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani. The group was founded in 1995 and is the world's leading public health emergency management Solutions Company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

