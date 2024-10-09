KDC Dental Group's Dental Camp in Bangalore Benefits Thousands, Attempts World Record

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] October 9: On September 18, 2024, KDC Dental Care and SYS Charitable Dental Clinic conducted a groundbreaking free dental camp at Bangalore n Hubli screening 35,216 people in just seven hours. Led by Dr. Niranjan ParamShetty , Dr Bhagyalaxmi Fouzdar, Dr Vinay Guggari, Dr Stefanie, Dr Prashanth Pattanshetty, Dr Laxmi Banni and a team of 113 doctors, the event promoted oral hygiene awareness and provided essential dental services. Co-organizers Mr Mahesh Magadum and Sanju Kumar facilitated community engagement, resulting in significant participation. This achievement was recognized by Nobel World Records, awarding KDC Dental Care with an official citation for their contributions to public health. This camp sets a precedent for future health initiatives in Karnataka.

In conclusion, the free dental camp was a remarkable demonstration of teamwork, community service, and a commitment to improving public health. The record-breaking number of screenings highlights the pressing need for dental care and the positive impact that organized health initiatives can have on communities. KDC Dental Care and SYS Charitable Dental Clinic have not only set a world record but also paved the way for future efforts in promoting oral health awareness.

KDC Dental Care founded in 1997 under the leadership of Dr.Niranjan Paramshetty and Dr.Bhagyalaxmi Fouzdar has been successful in providing treatment since then. We use the most advanced dental technology and have proved to be one among the best dental clinic chain in India. We provide quality dental care in a happy, professional and caring environment.

One can find Best Dental Clinic in RR Nagar, Vidyaranyapura, Nelamangala, Ramnagar , Channapatna, Jamkhandi, Uttarhallli Sunkadakatte and Hubli.

