Kennametal India Revenue Up 6 Percent For Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 07:Kennametal India Limited (KIL) reported its second quarter FY25 results (ended December 31, 2024), with sales increasing year over year, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) was 3% lower over the same quarter last year.

Sales were ₹ 2870 Mn, 6% higher as compared to ₹ 2708 Mn in the same quarter last fiscal year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) was ₹ 324 Mn, 3% lower as compared to ₹ 334 Mn in the same quarter last fiscal year. Despite signs of softening in the Indian economic environment, especially the Transportation sector, overall sales were strong from both the Hard Metals and Machine Tools segments.

Commenting on the results, Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, KIL said,

“While our topline grew amidst a slowing momentum in the industry, we witnessed a marginal decline in profitability over a strong base, mainly due to product mix. We continue to focus on volume growth across segments by enhancing customer value through complete solutions, innovative products and on time delivery support.”

