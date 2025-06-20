Kerala mulls setting up sailing school, academic collaboration with EU support

Thiruvananthapuram, June 20 Kerala State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said on Friday that he is determined to set up a sailing school and academic collaboration besides enhancing the overall well-being of the entire fisheries sector in the state.

Speaking to IANS, after a trip to France where he visited ports and fishing harbours, Cherian said his five-day trip was to attend the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), which was held in Nice.

“After my session at the conference got over, as part of a follow-up meeting, which was earlier held in Delhi with top fisheries officials attached to the European Union, I was taken around ports and harbours in a few cities in France,” said Cherian.

“What I saw at all the places attached to my fisheries department was exciting, as we have already had two meetings with the top officials attached to the EU. Kerala has immense potential, and we are now holding a fisheries conclave at Kochi later this year when top officials from the EU, besides investors, will take part,” added Cherian.

He said in his scheme of things, as part of the upcoming conclave, we will seek help and assistance to set up a sailing school, besides academic collaboration with our Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

“What I saw in the ports in France is the massive influx of tourists who come for sailing, and this is a huge opportunity for Kerala as we have lakes, rivers and a huge coastline,” said Cherian.

“As part of the conclave, we are planning to hold a boat show too. I saw during the trip different varieties of boats, which are unbelievable. Kerala has immense potential as we are a popular tourist destination, and sailing opportunities are going to be another niche tourism product that we can offer besides newer job opportunities,” said Cherian.

He is now waiting to hear from the EU officials on the way forward to the Kochi conclave, as groundwork and two separate meetings have been completed.

