Khateeb Study Abroad is Helping Students Make Their Way into the Global Educational Prospect

New Delhi, December 07: The global educational horizon is beaming with opportunities. Students all over the world have begun migrating to different countries in the hope of pursuing the best quality educational opportunities. The situation in India is not different either. Despite the challenges brought in by the pandemic and other natural disasters, Indian students are going through a phase where they aspire to study, make a living abroad, and make the best out of their careers. These high hopes and dreams often get tarnished by a lack of proper awareness of the opportunities abroad or else by subpar middlemen. Khateeb Study Abroad has been functioning as the one-stop solution for all foreign study-related services for over a decade. It ensures that no aspiring young person in India falls short of their dreams.

Khateeb Study Abroad, based in Mumbai, India, is the brainchild of Mr. Junaid Khateeb, who ornates the founder cum CEO role at the enterprise. Shahla Z.S, who heads the Nasik and Ahmednagar division; Mrs. Ulka Padwalkar, who heads the Mumbai division; and Mrs. Nehan S K, who heads the Aurangabad division, along with the founder Mr. Junaid Khateeb, constitutes the team of directors at Khateeb Study Abroad. The able group of directors oversees the functioning of the enterprise and envisions newer projects in alignment with the pulse of the global education sector.

The Khateeb Study Abroad initiative coexists with the Khateeb Academy of Higher Studies and is the one-stop solution for all queries and services on studies abroad. They extend their assistance to the students in the most crucial decision-making processes, from picking the ideal country, course, and university to the accommodation facilities for the students. The enterprise assists the students from the initial phase of preparing for the admission process itself and ensures they avail guidance at each stage of the application and admission process.

Primary services available at Khateeb Study Abroad are assistance in country selection, university selection, course selection, qualifying examinations, exam counseling, application filling, admission, scholarships, loan assistance, visa processing, accommodation facilities, and many more. They even help the student’s book flight tickets for the best possible rates. They intend to provide an end-to-end solution to the students, all under one roof.

Financial planning is essential while preparing to study abroad. Students can avail of the service of Khateeb Study Abroad to make a solid and practically executable plan to manage their funds and finances while studying abroad. They have specialized programs for students who intend to participate in international qualification exams like GRE, TOEFL, and IELTS.

They are keen on providing professional assistance throughout the application and admission process of the student. Thus, they have devised a comprehensive profile management plan, which consists of closely monitoring the profile of the students, one-on-one mentoring to optimize the profile for better higher education opportunities, arranging high-value internships, providing certifications from established companies like Microsoft, and many more. Students availing of this program would have an impressive profile and portfolio by the end of their graduation, which will catch the eye of top universities abroad.

Khateeb Study Abroad also provides a unique Visa Assistance program that assists the students in the entire documentation process of their admission abroad, attending the visa interviews, creating an immaculate statement of purpose and making the visa process extremely smooth and convenient.

The team at Khateeb Study Abroad believes that every child if provided with the right opportunities is capable of flying high. Thus, they have made it their life purpose to fulfill the global education dreams of the students. They cherish the dream that one day they will witness Indian students pursuing their dreams without any restraints, whether social, financial, or cultural, and they can lead the students with hope and purpose.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor