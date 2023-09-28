KICK-EV has set its sights on establishing 150 experience centers nationwide by FY23-24, accompanied by an unmatched 5-year warranty offer

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: KICK-EV, a pioneering startup based in Maharashtra, is gearing up to make a significant impact this festive season with its exclusive unbeatable 5-year warranty offer on their flagship e-scooter range, 'Smaash'. The company has also announced a strategic partnership with the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Festival, promising to be a game-changer in the electric vehicle industry. KICK-EV has set its sights on establishing around 150 experience centres nationwide by FY23-24.

KICK-EV's 'Smaash' e-scooter range has already gained a reputation for its cutting-edge design, advanced technology, trust and exceptional performance. Now, with the introduction of an exclusive 5-year warranty offer, the company is setting new industry standards for reliability and customer confidence. This warranty package reflects KICK-EV's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, making 'Smaash' a compelling choice for eco-conscious consumers.

In addition to the exciting warranty offer, KICK-EV has joined hands with the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Festival, one of the most prominent cultural and religious events in Maharashtra. This partnership aims to captivate the hearts and minds of festival-goers and showcase 'Smaash' e-scooters as a symbol of innovation, trust and sustainability. The e-scooters are prominently featured during the festival, creating a buzz and drawing attention from thousands of devotees and visitors with its selfie campaign #FindyourKickEV.

Sagar Joshi, Founder and CEO, KICK-EV, expressed his enthusiasm about these developments, saying, "We are thrilled to present the exclusive 5-year warranty offer on our 'Smaash' e-scooter range, setting a new benchmark for trust in the electric vehicle industry. Our partnership with Lalbaugcha Raja is an incredible opportunity to connect with masses seeking a reliable & dependable e-scooter without any complications". KICK-EV has established 15 experience centers across the nation. In Maharashtra, you can experience the drive at locations including Dombivali, Pune, Chinchwad, Kharghar, Baramati, Mulund, Solapur, Aurangabad, Badlapur, Chakan. Airoli and Virar. Additionally, KICK-EV has expanded its presence to other regions, including Delhi, Vapi, and Surat in Gujarat.

KICK-EV's "Smassh" electric scooter is competitively priced at Rs. 1.75 lakhs, inclusive of all taxes, and comes with a complimentary 5-year after-sales service and warranty covering motor, controller, battery, tires, and more. With an impressive 160 km range powered by a 3.5 kW battery, it can reach a top speed of 75 km/h on a single charge. This extended range helps alleviate concerns about charging infrastructure.

The "Smassh" e-scooter boasts unique features such as Cruise Control, Combi Brake System, Front and Rear Disc Brakes, GPS, Alloy Wheels, and Smart Connectivity. Delivery takes 45 days, as each e-scooter is customized to match the consumer's preferences. It's available in six stunning colors: Citrine Yellow, Garnet Red, Iolite Blue, Obsidian Black, Petalite Silver, and Zircon White.

KICK-EV's 'Smaash' e-scooters are designed to provide a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. With their impressive range, innovative features, and now an unbeatable warranty, they are positioned to make a significant impact in the electric vehicle market. KICK-EV, an Indian electric two-wheeler company based in Mumbai (Maharashtra)is a subsidiary of AUTO i CARE, a prominent roadside assistance provider established in 2015. AUTO i CARE's garage aggregator app has affiliated with over 58,000 garages across 1,100 Indian cities. It played a pivotal role in organizing the previously fragmented Roadside Assistance market.

In 2020, KICK-EV was formed, signaling a strategic move to diversify its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with a focus on commuter-centric models. The brand's core philosophy remains centered on delivering robust after-sales services. As we step into FY23-'24, KICK-EV is all set to lead the EV transformation, introducing a range of new electric two-wheelers spanning from 2,000 watts to 5,000 watts across various segments in coming fiscal.

This festive season, KICK-EV invites everyone to join them in celebrating innovation, sustainability, and the spirit of festivals.

