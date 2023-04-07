Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

AnshuDhanuka, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Kiddopia, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Anshu responded, "This is an absolute honour. I want to say a big thank you to the Times team for recognising my efforts in early education. I want to take a moment to thank my team. Kiddopia is what it is today because of you. This is a proud moment for all of us at Kiddopia, one that will spur us on to keep doing what we do and to do it even better."

ON A MISSION TO MAKE QUALITY EARLY EDUCATION MORE ACCESSIBLE A mother, a tech enthusiast, and a pioneer in India's early learning space, AnshuDhanuka is the co-founder & co-CEO of Kiddopia, an award-winning early learning app ranked among the top 3 preschool apps globally. Anshu wears many hats as she heads product design, content production, marketing communication and overall business strategy.

Anshu's sound business acumen has helped Kiddopia become a made-in-India brand that is successful globally. In FY 20-21 alone, Kiddopia saw a 207% growth in revenue. The company started out as a bootstrapped business: an app development agency with a handful of employees. Today, it is a team of 60+ creative individuals, a fast-growing media brand, and a major revenue contributor to Nazara Technologies, its publicly-listed investor.

At the outset of developing Kiddopia, Anshu discovered that while there were countless apps for preschoolers, they either focused on education or entertainment. She saw this as an opportunity to create an app that blended both. Driven by her entrepreneurial spirit, she teamed up with her husband, co-founder & co-CEO AnupamDhanuka, and launched Kiddopia. Anshu drew inspiration from real life: her daughter's experiences as a toddler, her own experiences as a parent, and her strong academic and professional background. It was her and Anupam's ability to multi-task take on multiple roles, learn various technicalities, and adopt best practices on the job that helped Kiddopia take off as a global app.

Anshu and her team worked tirelessly to give Kiddopia its own unique pedagogy, one that combines early childhood experiences with learning. From ideation to execution, Anshu established a process that places children first. Today, Kiddopia is a world that perfectly combines play, skill-building activities, and essential preschool curricula. Ad-free and COPPA-certified by kidSAFE, the app has been downloaded 18M times, has 2.5M monthly active users, and boasts industry-leading engagement and retention numbers. It even has an mated web show and a merchandise line to its name. Anshu is focused on building new business verticals and revenue streams to transform Kiddopia into a full-blown media brand.

Anshu is making an impact on millions of kids' lives by offering screen time that's constructive and educational. A visionary, she dreams of making world-class early education more accessible by placing the tools of learning within every child's reach. She is also passionate about mentoring young entrepreneurs and is a frequent speaker at various Apple and Google events.

